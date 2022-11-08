Blood Moon: Rare Total Lunar Eclipse Can Be Observed Tonight
A "blood moon" event occurs when the Sun, Earth, and Moon align, causing the Moon to pass into the Earth's shadow. The full phase of the total eclipse could best be observed in Tokyo. In this phase, the Moon shows its deepest red color.
The eclipse is visible in Asia, North America, Australia, South America, and parts of Northern and Eastern Europe. Residents of Russia are able to observe the Blood Moon in the Far East, Transbaikal, and northern and eastern Siberia. This is the last lunar eclipse in the so-called eclipse corridor. The next such eclipse will be seen on November 18, 2040. Check out some of the highlights of the eclipse in Sputnik’s photo gallery.
© AP Photo / Mark SchiefelbeinThe moon rises behind a corner tower along the outer walls of the Forbidden City during a lunar eclipse in Beijing, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022.
© AP Photo / Hiro KomaePeople ride on a train during a lunar eclipse over the Tokyo sky on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022.
© AP Photo / Matias DelacroixSeen past Christmas lights, the earth's shadow starts to cover the moon during a lunar eclipse at a public square in Caracas, Venezuela, early Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022.
© Sputnik / Vitaly AnkovOn November 8, after noon, the moon will be partially obscured by the shadow of the Earth, and the moon will obscure Uranus and turn purple-red (blood moon). This phenomenon will complete the corridor of eclipses that began in October. The next time it will be observed will be in a few years.
© Sputnik / Vitaly Ankov / Go to the mediabankMoon during an eclipse in Vladivostok. On November 8, after noon, the moon will be partially obscured by the shadow of the Earth, and the moon will obscure Uranus and turn purple-red (blood moon). This phenomenon will complete the corridor of eclipses that began in October. The next time it will be observed will be in a few years.
© AFP 2022 / Jung Yeon-JeA man uses a smartphone to take picture of a blood moon through telescope during a total lunar eclipse in Goyang, northwest of Seoul, on November 8, 2022.
A man uses a smartphone to take picture of a blood moon through telescope during a total lunar eclipse in Goyang, northwest of Seoul, on November 8, 2022.
© AFP 2022 / Jung Yeon-JePeople watch a blood moon during a total lunar eclipse in Goyang, northwest of Seoul, on November 8, 2022.
People watch a blood moon during a total lunar eclipse in Goyang, northwest of Seoul, on November 8, 2022.
© AFP 2022 / Chaideer MahyuddinIslamic boarding school students look through telescopes as they prepare to watch a lunar eclipse in Ajun, Indonesia's Aceh province on November 8, 2022.
Islamic boarding school students look through telescopes as they prepare to watch a lunar eclipse in Ajun, Indonesia's Aceh province on November 8, 2022.