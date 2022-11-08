https://sputniknews.com/20221108/blood-moon-rare-total-lunar-eclipse-can-be-observed-tonight--1103904329.html

Blood Moon: Rare Total Lunar Eclipse Can Be Observed Tonight

A "blood moon" event occurs when the Sun, Earth, and Moon align, causing the Moon to pass into the Earth's shadow. The full phase of the total eclipse could... 08.11.2022, Sputnik International

The eclipse is visible in Asia, North America, Australia, South America, and parts of Northern and Eastern Europe. Residents of Russia are able to observe the Blood Moon in the Far East, Transbaikal, and northern and eastern Siberia. This is the last lunar eclipse in the so-called eclipse corridor. The next such eclipse will be seen on November 18, 2040. Check out some of the highlights of the eclipse in Sputnik’s photo gallery.

