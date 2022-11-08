International
Fault Lines
From Washington DC - the capital of the divided states of America - it's time for a show that brings you both sides of the issues that the country is talking about. We battle it out, Monday through Friday, on a show that's explosive, informative and entertaining.
Biden Fears Impeachment as Republicans Attempt to Retake Congress
Biden Fears Impeachment as Republicans Attempt to Retake Congress
08.11.2022
Biden fears impeachment as republicans attempt to retake Congress
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Manila Chan, Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discussed several domestic and international topics, including the upcoming U.S. midterm elections.
Robert Inlakesh - Journalist, Writer and Political AnalystScott Ritter - Former UN Weapons Inspector and a Weapons of Mass Destruction WhistleblowerIn the first hour, the Fault Lines hosts discussed with journalist, writer and political analyst Robert Inlakesh the outgoing Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid conceding defeat to Benjamin Netanyahu in the latest election.In the second hour, the hosts discussed the final race before US midterm elections and if there will be a red wave taking over the US Congress.In the third hour, Fault lines talked to former UN weapons inspector Scott Ritter about his latest piece on the Russian Special Military Operation on Consortium news.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik
Biden Fears Impeachment as Republicans Attempt to Retake Congress

08:23 GMT 08.11.2022
Fault Lines
Biden fears impeachment as republicans attempt to retake Congress
Jamarl L. Thomas - Sputnik International
Jamarl Thomas
All materials
On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Manila Chan, Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discussed several domestic and international topics, including the upcoming US midterm elections.
Robert Inlakesh - Journalist, Writer and Political Analyst
Scott Ritter - Former UN Weapons Inspector and a Weapons of Mass Destruction Whistleblower
In the first hour, the Fault Lines hosts discussed with journalist, writer and political analyst Robert Inlakesh the outgoing Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid conceding defeat to Benjamin Netanyahu in the latest election.
In the second hour, the hosts discussed the final race before US midterm elections and if there will be a red wave taking over the US Congress.
In the third hour, Fault lines talked to former UN weapons inspector Scott Ritter about his latest piece on the Russian Special Military Operation on Consortium news.
We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.com
The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik
