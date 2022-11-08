https://sputniknews.com/20221108/biden-fears-impeachment-as-republicans-attempt-to-retake-congress-1103870020.html

Biden Fears Impeachment as Republicans Attempt to Retake Congress

Biden Fears Impeachment as Republicans Attempt to Retake Congress

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Manila Chan, Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discussed several domestic and international topics, including the upcoming US... 08.11.2022, Sputnik International

2022-11-08T08:23+0000

2022-11-08T08:23+0000

2022-11-08T08:23+0000

fault lines

fault lines

benjamin netanyahu

us midterm elections

ukraine

joe biden

gop

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0b/07/1103869875_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_79918e70419b8709db3c1516d85b1c60.png

Biden fears impeachment as republicans attempt to retake Congress On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Manila Chan, Jamarl Thomas and Melik Abdul discussed several domestic and international topics, including the upcoming U.S. midterm elections.

Robert Inlakesh - Journalist, Writer and Political AnalystScott Ritter - Former UN Weapons Inspector and a Weapons of Mass Destruction WhistleblowerIn the first hour, the Fault Lines hosts discussed with journalist, writer and political analyst Robert Inlakesh the outgoing Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid conceding defeat to Benjamin Netanyahu in the latest election.In the second hour, the hosts discussed the final race before US midterm elections and if there will be a red wave taking over the US Congress.In the third hour, Fault lines talked to former UN weapons inspector Scott Ritter about his latest piece on the Russian Special Military Operation on Consortium news.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Jamarl Thomas https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png

Jamarl Thomas https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Jamarl Thomas https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/12/1082114086_0:0:373:374_100x100_80_0_0_c7506df4524fd8cdd4e40ad19918cd78.png

fault lines, benjamin netanyahu, us midterm elections, ukraine, joe biden, gop, аудио