At Least 85 Pigs Die, 115 Get Infected With African Swine Fever in India
At Least 85 Pigs Die, 115 Get Infected With African Swine Fever in India
A survey is due to be conducted to identify the infected pigs who will be culled. The animal owner will receive compensation for his loss.
At least 85 pigs have died and over 115 have been infected with African swine fever in the Indian state of Madhya Pradesh.African swine fever is a highly contagious viral disease of pigs and wild boar, whose mortality rate can reach 100%. It is, however, not a danger to humans.In order to prevent the disease from spreading further, R.K.Singh, Deputy Director of the Veterinary Department of the state, has formed two zones. Four teams have been set up to conduct surveys and identify the infected pigs in the area that will be culled.The central government has promised compensation for the culling of the infected pigs that will be distributed according to the weight of the swine.“The amount will range between a minimum of INR 2200 ($26.8) and a maximum of INR 15000 ($183),” Singh stated.
madhya pradesh
At Least 85 Pigs Die, 115 Get Infected With African Swine Fever in India
A survey is due to be conducted to identify the infected pigs who will be culled. The animal owner will receive compensation for his loss.
At least 85 pigs have died and over 115 have been infected with African swine fever
in the Indian state of Madhya Pradesh.
African swine fever is a highly contagious viral disease of pigs and wild boar, whose mortality rate can reach 100%. It is, however, not a danger to humans.
In order to prevent the disease from spreading further, R.K.Singh, Deputy Director of the Veterinary Department of the state, has formed two zones.
“One is ‘Infected zone’ which revolves around the radius of one kilometre of the infected spot and the other is ‘Surveillance zone’ which covers the area in a radius of nine kilometres,” Singh said.
Four teams have been set up to conduct surveys and identify the infected pigs in the area that will be culled.
The central government has promised compensation for the culling of the infected pigs
that will be distributed according to the weight of the swine.
“The amount will range between a minimum of INR 2200 ($26.8) and a maximum of INR 15000 ($183),” Singh stated.