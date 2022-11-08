https://sputniknews.com/20221108/85-pigs-die-115-get-infected-with-african-swine-fever-in-india-1103878501.html

At Least 85 Pigs Die, 115 Get Infected With African Swine Fever in India

At Least 85 Pigs Die, 115 Get Infected With African Swine Fever in India

A survey is due to be conducted to identify the infected pigs who will be culled. The animal owner will receive compensation for his loss. 08.11.2022, Sputnik International

2022-11-08T09:50+0000

2022-11-08T09:50+0000

2022-11-08T09:50+0000

india

swine flu

swine flu

pigs

disease

infection

madhya pradesh

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107975/46/1079754674_0:159:3077:1890_1920x0_80_0_0_d5c282319630d7a9b6589fdacf3b1bbc.jpg

At least 85 pigs have died and over 115 have been infected with African swine fever in the Indian state of Madhya Pradesh.African swine fever is a highly contagious viral disease of pigs and wild boar, whose mortality rate can reach 100%. It is, however, not a danger to humans.In order to prevent the disease from spreading further, R.K.Singh, Deputy Director of the Veterinary Department of the state, has formed two zones. Four teams have been set up to conduct surveys and identify the infected pigs in the area that will be culled.The central government has promised compensation for the culling of the infected pigs that will be distributed according to the weight of the swine.“The amount will range between a minimum of INR 2200 ($26.8) and a maximum of INR 15000 ($183),” Singh stated.

madhya pradesh

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sangeeta Yadav https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1b/1080292803_0:121:960:1081_100x100_80_0_0_7490b319dab9611e309056b177265184.jpg

Sangeeta Yadav https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1b/1080292803_0:121:960:1081_100x100_80_0_0_7490b319dab9611e309056b177265184.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sangeeta Yadav https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1b/1080292803_0:121:960:1081_100x100_80_0_0_7490b319dab9611e309056b177265184.jpg

swine flu, swine flu, pigs, disease, infection, madhya pradesh