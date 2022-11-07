https://sputniknews.com/20221107/us-teen-sentenced-to-probation-for-killing-alleged-rapist-escapes-halfway-house-1103840653.html

US Teen Sentenced to Probation for Killing Alleged Rapist Escapes Halfway House

Pieper Lewis, who recently turned 18, pleaded guilty to stabbing Zachary Brooks, 37, over 30 times after being forced into sex trafficking through the threat... 07.11.2022, Sputnik International

The Iowa teen who was sentenced to five years of closely supervised probation for killing her alleged rapist has escaped custody at the woman’s facility she was housed in on Friday, according to local media.Lewis said she found herself homeless and living in the hallway of an apartment building in Des Moines, Iowa after running away from her adopted mother who Lewis says was abusive. A 28-year-old man eventually took her in and then forced her into sex trafficking. In 2020, after she says she was drugged and repeatedly raped by Brooks, Lewis admitted to killing Brooks in a “fit of rage.”The case got national attention, and Lewis received significant support from the public. The prosecution did not deny that Brooks had raped Lewis and Judge David M. Porter was sympathetic to the teen, only imposing five years of probation and ordering Lewis to pay $150,000 in restitution to Brooks’ family. The judge had no leeway with the restitution charge since an Iowa law requires it in cases involving manslaughter.However, a GoFundMe page set up for Lewis raised more than half a million dollars to help her pay for the restitution and rebuild her life.Lewis was charged with involuntary manslaughter and willful injury, both charges carry up to 10 years in prison. Lewis was sentenced in September, getting a deferred judgment that meant she did not have to spend any time in prison and could have her charges expunged after the successful completion of probation.A probation violation report states that Lewis was seen leaving the facility at 6:19 am on Friday and had cut off her GPS monitoring device. The report asks that a warrant be issued for her arrest and a probation violation hearing be held. It also orders that her deferred judgment be revoked and her original sentence imposed.The report also indicates that she had several other violations, mostly due to her going to work early or arriving back at the facility late.If her entire sentence is reimposed, Lewis could face 20 years in prison. The 28-year-old who allegedly forced Lewis into sex trafficking has not yet been charged with a crime or named by media outlets.

