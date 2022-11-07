International
UN COP27 Climate Summit Starts in Egypt
UN COP27 Climate Summit Starts in Egypt
The UN COP27 climate summit kicked off in Egypt today after a year of extreme weather disasters that spurred calls for rich industrial nations to compensate... 07.11.2022, Sputnik International
Japan, one of the largest providers of funding, provided $13 billion. Funding from Japan and France mostly consisted of loans, while funding from the United States, Canada, Australia and Britain came in the form of grants. More than 100 world leaders and diplomats from nearly 200 countries gathered at the Red Sea resort for the Nov. 6-18 summit. The main goal of the COP27 summit is to discuss ways to prevent the rise in global temperatures caused by greenhouse gas emissions, as well as set out new ambitions on tackling the climate crisis.
UN COP27 Climate Summit Starts in Egypt

13:50 GMT 07.11.2022
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
The UN COP27 climate summit kicked off in Egypt today after a year of extreme weather disasters that spurred calls for rich industrial nations to compensate poorer countries with $100 billion.
Japan, one of the largest providers of funding, provided $13 billion. Funding from Japan and France mostly consisted of loans, while funding from the United States, Canada, Australia and Britain came in the form of grants.
More than 100 world leaders and diplomats from nearly 200 countries gathered at the Red Sea resort for the Nov. 6-18 summit. The main goal of the COP27 summit is to discuss ways to prevent the rise in global temperatures caused by greenhouse gas emissions, as well as set out new ambitions on tackling the climate crisis.
Here are some highlights of the UN COP27 climate summit in our photo gallery.
© AFP 2022 / Mohammed AbedA picture shows an artwork at the Green Zone during the COP27 climate summit at the Sharm El Sheikh International Convention Centre, in Egypt's Red Sea resort of the same name, on November 7, 2022.
Логотип Конференции Организации Объединенных Наций по изменению климата 2022 года в Египте - Sputnik International
1/10
© AFP 2022 / Mohammed Abed
A picture shows an artwork at the Green Zone during the COP27 climate summit at the Sharm El Sheikh International Convention Centre, in Egypt's Red Sea resort of the same name, on November 7, 2022.
© AFP 2022 / Ahmad Gharabli

Participants pose for pictures during the COP27 climate summit at the Sharm El Sheikh International Convention Centre, in Egypt's Red Sea resort of the same name, on November 7, 2022.

Participants pose for pictures during the COP27 climate summit at the Sharm El Sheikh International Convention Centre, in Egypt&#x27;s Red Sea resort of the same name, on November 7, 2022. - Sputnik International
2/10
© AFP 2022 / Ahmad Gharabli

Participants pose for pictures during the COP27 climate summit at the Sharm El Sheikh International Convention Centre, in Egypt's Red Sea resort of the same name, on November 7, 2022.

© AFP 2022 / Peter Dejong

US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry (R) reads a document during a meeting at the COP27 climate summit, in Egypt's Red Sea resort city of Sharm el-Sheikh on November 7, 2022.

US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry (R) reads a document during a meeting at the COP27 climate summit, in Egypt&#x27;s Red Sea resort city of Sharm el-Sheikh on November 7, 2022. - Sputnik International
3/10
© AFP 2022 / Peter Dejong

US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry (R) reads a document during a meeting at the COP27 climate summit, in Egypt's Red Sea resort city of Sharm el-Sheikh on November 7, 2022.

© AFP 2022 / Ludovic Marin

Participants gather in front of the Saudi stand inside the Sharm El Sheikh International Convention Centre, on the first day of the COP27 climate summit, in Egypt's Red Sea resort city of Sharm el-Sheikh, on November 6, 2022.

Participants gather in front of the Saudi stand inside the Sharm El Sheikh International Convention Centre, on the first day of the COP27 climate summit, in Egypt&#x27;s Red Sea resort city of Sharm el-Sheikh, on November 6, 2022. - Sputnik International
4/10
© AFP 2022 / Ludovic Marin

Participants gather in front of the Saudi stand inside the Sharm El Sheikh International Convention Centre, on the first day of the COP27 climate summit, in Egypt's Red Sea resort city of Sharm el-Sheikh, on November 6, 2022.

© AFP 2022 / Mohammed AbedA participant walks past a mockup of the planet Earth globe at the Sharm el-Sheikh International Convention Centre, on the first day of the COP27 climate summit, in Egypt's Red Sea resort city of Sharm el-Sheikh, on November 6, 2022.
Участники Конференции Организации Объединенных Наций по изменению климата 2022 года в Египте - Sputnik International
5/10
© AFP 2022 / Mohammed Abed
A participant walks past a mockup of the planet Earth globe at the Sharm el-Sheikh International Convention Centre, on the first day of the COP27 climate summit, in Egypt's Red Sea resort city of Sharm el-Sheikh, on November 6, 2022.
© AFP 2022 / Mohammed Abed

A participant walks past an artwork in the Green Zone during the COP27 climate summit at the Sharm El Sheikh International Convention Centre, in Egypt's Red Sea resort of the same name, on November 7, 2022.

A participant walks past an artwork in the Green Zone during the COP27 climate summit at the Sharm El Sheikh International Convention Centre, in Egypt&#x27;s Red Sea resort of the same name, on November 7, 2022. - Sputnik International
6/10
© AFP 2022 / Mohammed Abed

A participant walks past an artwork in the Green Zone during the COP27 climate summit at the Sharm El Sheikh International Convention Centre, in Egypt's Red Sea resort of the same name, on November 7, 2022.

© AFP 2022 / Mohammed AbedParticipants from Niger stand outside a booth at the Sharm el-Sheikh International Convention Centre, on the first day of the COP27 climate summit, in Egypt's Red Sea resort city of Sharm el-Sheikh, on November 6, 2022.
Участники Конференции Организации Объединенных Наций по изменению климата 2022 года в Египте - Sputnik International
7/10
© AFP 2022 / Mohammed Abed
Participants from Niger stand outside a booth at the Sharm el-Sheikh International Convention Centre, on the first day of the COP27 climate summit, in Egypt's Red Sea resort city of Sharm el-Sheikh, on November 6, 2022.
© AFP 2022 / Ludovic Marin

Hostesses greet participants and delegates at the Indonesia pavillon inside the Sharm El Sheikh International Convention Centre, on the first day of the COP27 climate summit, in Egypt's Red Sea resort city of Sharm el-Sheikh, on November 6, 2022.

Hostesses greet participants and delegates at the Indonesia pavillon inside the Sharm El Sheikh International Convention Centre, on the first day of the COP27 climate summit, in Egypt&#x27;s Red Sea resort city of Sharm el-Sheikh, on November 6, 2022. - Sputnik International
8/10
© AFP 2022 / Ludovic Marin

Hostesses greet participants and delegates at the Indonesia pavillon inside the Sharm El Sheikh International Convention Centre, on the first day of the COP27 climate summit, in Egypt's Red Sea resort city of Sharm el-Sheikh, on November 6, 2022.

© AFP 2022 / Joseph Eid

Vegan activists carry placards as they demonstrate at the entrance of the Sharm El Sheikh International Convention Centre, in Egypt's Red Sea resort of the same name, on November 6, 2022, during the 2022 United Nations Climate Change Conference, more commonly known as COP27.

Vegan activists carry placards as they demonstrate at the entrance of the Sharm El Sheikh International Convention Centre, in Egypt&#x27;s Red Sea resort of the same name, on November 6, 2022, during the 2022 United Nations Climate Change Conference, more commonly known as COP27. - Sputnik International
9/10
© AFP 2022 / Joseph Eid

Vegan activists carry placards as they demonstrate at the entrance of the Sharm El Sheikh International Convention Centre, in Egypt's Red Sea resort of the same name, on November 6, 2022, during the 2022 United Nations Climate Change Conference, more commonly known as COP27.

© AFP 2022 / Joseph Eid

Delegates gather at the Sharm El Sheikh International Convention Centre, in Egypt's Red Sea resort of the same name, on November 6, 2022, for the 2022 United Nations Climate Change Conference, more commonly known as COP27.

Delegates gather at the Sharm El Sheikh International Convention Centre, in Egypt&#x27;s Red Sea resort of the same name, on November 6, 2022, for the 2022 United Nations Climate Change Conference, more commonly known as COP27. - Sputnik International
10/10
© AFP 2022 / Joseph Eid

Delegates gather at the Sharm El Sheikh International Convention Centre, in Egypt's Red Sea resort of the same name, on November 6, 2022, for the 2022 United Nations Climate Change Conference, more commonly known as COP27.

Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала