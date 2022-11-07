UN COP27 Climate Summit Starts in Egypt

Japan, one of the largest providers of funding, provided $13 billion. Funding from Japan and France mostly consisted of loans, while funding from the United States, Canada, Australia and Britain came in the form of grants. More than 100 world leaders and diplomats from nearly 200 countries gathered at the Red Sea resort for the Nov. 6-18 summit. The main goal of the COP27 summit is to discuss ways to prevent the rise in global temperatures caused by greenhouse gas emissions, as well as set out new ambitions on tackling the climate crisis.Here are some highlights of the UN COP27 climate summit in our photo gallery.
Participants gather in front of the Saudi stand inside the Sharm El Sheikh International Convention Centre, on the first day of the COP27 climate summit, in Egypt's Red Sea resort city of Sharm el-Sheikh, on November 6, 2022.
A participant walks past a mockup of the planet Earth globe at the Sharm el-Sheikh International Convention Centre, on the first day of the COP27 climate summit, in Egypt's Red Sea resort city of Sharm el-Sheikh, on November 6, 2022.
A participant walks past an artwork in the Green Zone during the COP27 climate summit at the Sharm El Sheikh International Convention Centre, in Egypt's Red Sea resort of the same name, on November 7, 2022.
Participants from Niger stand outside a booth at the Sharm el-Sheikh International Convention Centre, on the first day of the COP27 climate summit, in Egypt's Red Sea resort city of Sharm el-Sheikh, on November 6, 2022.
Hostesses greet participants and delegates at the Indonesia pavillon inside the Sharm El Sheikh International Convention Centre, on the first day of the COP27 climate summit, in Egypt's Red Sea resort city of Sharm el-Sheikh, on November 6, 2022.
Vegan activists carry placards as they demonstrate at the entrance of the Sharm El Sheikh International Convention Centre, in Egypt's Red Sea resort of the same name, on November 6, 2022, during the 2022 United Nations Climate Change Conference, more commonly known as COP27.
Delegates gather at the Sharm El Sheikh International Convention Centre, in Egypt's Red Sea resort of the same name, on November 6, 2022, for the 2022 United Nations Climate Change Conference, more commonly known as COP27.
