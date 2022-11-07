https://sputniknews.com/20221107/survey-four-in-five-delhi-families-experiencing-health-issues-due-to-toxic-air-1103848529.html
Survey: Four in Five Delhi Families Experiencing Health Issues Due to Toxic Air
Delhi, the world's most polluted capital, has seen an alarming rise in its Air Quality Index (AQI) since October 25.
Eighty percent of the families residing in the Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR) region have said that at least one family member has fallen ill due to pollution-related ailments in the past weeks.The survey conducted by LocalCircles said that 22 percent of respondents said their family members had already visited doctors.Out of 8,097 residents, about 69 percent are experiencing a sore throat and cough, while 56 percent complain of a burning sensation in the eyes.Meanwhile, the study added that 31 percent had anxiety and/or difficulty concentrating. On Monday, Delhi's AQI level stood at 326, which is the 'very poor' category. This marks a slight improvement, since the air quality remained in the 'severe category' for three days last week.On Sunday, the World Health Organization (WHO) said that air pollution impacts almost every organ as pollutants can penetrate the bloodstream via the lungs and spread to the entire body, causing systemic inflammation and carcinogenicity. Almost every year after Diwali, the festival of light, the air quality in Delhi worsens due to many factors, with the primary reason being stubble burning, which occurs in October-November. The use of firecrackers on the occasion of Diwali also contributes to the pollution. Other conditions, like falling temperatures along with low wind speeds trapping the pollutants in the air, further aggravate the situation.
Survey: Four in Five Delhi Families Experiencing Health Issues Due to Toxic Air
11:19 GMT 07.11.2022
Deexa Khanduri
Sputnik correspondent
Delhi, the world's most polluted capital, has seen an alarming rise in its Air Quality Index (AQI) since October 25. As the AQI has been above 400 for days now, health experts have issued an advisory, saying it could affect healthy people in addition to those with existing illnesses.
Eighty percent of the families residing in the Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR) region have said that at least one family member has fallen ill due to pollution-related
ailments in the past weeks.
The survey conducted by LocalCircles
said that 22 percent of respondents said their family members had already visited doctors.
Out of 8,097 residents, about 69 percent are experiencing a sore throat
and cough, while 56 percent complain of a burning sensation in the eyes.
Meanwhile, the study added that 31 percent had anxiety and/or difficulty concentrating.
On Monday, Delhi's AQI level stood at 326, which is the 'very poor' category. This marks a slight improvement
, since the air quality remained in the 'severe category' for three days last week.
On Sunday, the World Health Organization (WHO) said that air pollution impacts almost every organ as pollutants can penetrate the bloodstream via the lungs and spread to the entire body, causing systemic inflammation and carcinogenicity.
Almost every year after Diwali, the festival of light, the air quality in Delhi worsens due to many factors, with the primary reason being stubble burning, which occurs in October-November. The use of firecrackers on the occasion of Diwali also contributes to the pollution. Other conditions, like falling temperatures along with low wind speeds trapping the pollutants in the air, further aggravate the situation.