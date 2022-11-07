https://sputniknews.com/20221107/sputnik-launches-cooperation-with-bangladeshi-media-1103866214.html

Sputnik Launches Cooperation With Bangladeshi Media

Sputnik Launches Cooperation With Bangladeshi Media

On Monday, Sputnik news agency and radio signed its first agreement on cooperation with United News of Bangladesh (UNB), the country’s leading information... 07.11.2022, Sputnik International

2022-11-07T16:40+0000

2022-11-07T16:40+0000

2022-11-07T16:40+0000

russia

sputnik news

sputnik

russia

bangladesh

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/103812/73/1038127301_0:160:3077:1890_1920x0_80_0_0_9ff57e1c76d8404c48cd748a89ae98b8.jpg

The agencies agreed on exchanging news content and launching joint projects. Sputnik Director for International Cooperation Vasily Pushkov and UNB Editor Farid Hossain signed the document during an online ceremony. The event was also attended by Yekaterina Semyonova, minister counsellor of the Russian Embassy in Bangladesh.He also emphasized that in the contemporary changing world, it is important to receive firsthand information from one another.Sputnik international news agency and radio is part of the Russian media group Rossiya Segodnya. While the Sputnik HQ is located in Moscow, the agency has websites in 30 languages, as well as analog and digital radio broadcasting in over 90 cities around the world and newswires in English, Arabic, Spanish, Chinese, and Farsi.

russia

bangladesh

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

sputnik news, sputnik, russia, bangladesh