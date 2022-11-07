International
Sputnik Launches Cooperation With Bangladeshi Media
Sputnik Launches Cooperation With Bangladeshi Media
On Monday, Sputnik news agency and radio signed its first agreement on cooperation with United News of Bangladesh (UNB), the country’s leading information... 07.11.2022, Sputnik International
The agencies agreed on exchanging news content and launching joint projects. Sputnik Director for International Cooperation Vasily Pushkov and UNB Editor Farid Hossain signed the document during an online ceremony. The event was also attended by Yekaterina Semyonova, minister counsellor of the Russian Embassy in Bangladesh.
Sputnik Launches Cooperation With Bangladeshi Media

16:40 GMT 07.11.2022
Sputnik - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.11.2022
International
India
Africa
On Monday, Sputnik news agency and radio signed its first agreement on cooperation with United News of Bangladesh (UNB), the country’s leading information agency.
The agencies agreed on exchanging news content and launching joint projects.
Sputnik Director for International Cooperation Vasily Pushkov and UNB Editor Farid Hossain signed the document during an online ceremony. The event was also attended by Yekaterina Semyonova, minister counsellor of the Russian Embassy in Bangladesh.

"Bangladesh is a country that surpasses Russia in terms of population. This makes a lively information exchange between the two countries a strategic necessity, especially in light of the expansion in trade and economic relations. We will do our best to satisfy our new partner’s needs for news from Russia,” Vasily Pushkov said following the signing.

© SputnikSputnik Director for International Cooperation Vasily Pushkov and UNB Editor Farid Hossain signing the agreement on cooperation. November 7, 2022.
Sputnik Director for International Cooperation Vasily Pushkov and UNB Editor Farid Hossain signing the agreement on cooperation. November 7, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.11.2022
Sputnik Director for International Cooperation Vasily Pushkov and UNB Editor Farid Hossain signing the agreement on cooperation. November 7, 2022.
© Sputnik

For his part, Farid Hossain noted, "We are very happy to do this partnership with Sputnik – [a] new generation news organization in Russia. This partnership is adding a new field into [the] already vibrant landscape of our cooperation. Two [media] will benefit from this cooperation."

He also emphasized that in the contemporary changing world, it is important to receive firsthand information from one another.

"This agreement is a timely and welcome initiative. I am convinced that Sputnik with its a versatile content in various platforms catering to the needs of international audience and UNB as a major private wire service in Bangladesh with many global connections will find this new collaboration mutually beneficial and fruitful," Yekaterina Semyonova concluded.

Sputnik international news agency and radio is part of the Russian media group Rossiya Segodnya. While the Sputnik HQ is located in Moscow, the agency has websites in 30 languages, as well as analog and digital radio broadcasting in over 90 cities around the world and newswires in English, Arabic, Spanish, Chinese, and Farsi.
