Russian and Indian Foreign Ministers to Discuss Trade and Energy in Moscow on Tuesday

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and his Indian counterpart, Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, will discuss trade, payments in national... 07.11.2022

Lavrov and Jaishankar will also discuss the fight against terrorism, the Iranian nuclear deal, preparations for India’s presidency in the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation, security in the Asia-Pacific region, as well as situation in Afghanistan, Syria and Ukraine, the ministry said.In addition, the ministry reiterated Russian and Indian stand on the active formation of a more "just and equitable world order."The visit on Tuesday will be a continuation of the regular high-level dialogue between the two sides. Lavrov and Jaishankar last met face-to-face at the foreign ministers’ meeting of BRICS group of emerging economies in New York in September.

