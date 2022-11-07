https://sputniknews.com/20221107/russia-china-trade-up-33-in-first-ten-months-of-2022-reaching-record-high-1103841024.html

Russia-China Trade Up 33% in First Ten Months of 2022, Reaching Record High

Russia-China Trade Up 33% in First Ten Months of 2022, Reaching Record High

BEIJING (Sputnik) - Trade between Russia and China went up 33% in the first ten months of this year, as compared to the same period last year, reaching a... 07.11.2022, Sputnik International

2022-11-07T04:25+0000

2022-11-07T04:25+0000

2022-11-07T04:25+0000

world

russia

china

trade

economy

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/102109/59/1021095952_0:163:2871:1778_1920x0_80_0_0_d967e02d4b7683ffcc6fe050f26bfbb1.jpg

China’s export to Russia in that period increased by 12.8% year on year and amounted to $59.596 billion, while Russia’s export to China in the first ten months of 2022 went up 49.9% and amounted to $94.342 billion.In October alone, Russia-China trade amounted to $17.637 billion. Russia exported $10.23 billion worth of goods to China last month, while China’s export to Russia amounted to $7.4 billion.Last year, trade between the two countries increased by 35.8%, standing at a record $146.887 billion.

russia

china

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia, china, trade, economy