Russia-China Trade Up 33% in First Ten Months of 2022, Reaching Record High
Russia-China Trade Up 33% in First Ten Months of 2022, Reaching Record High
BEIJING (Sputnik) - Trade between Russia and China went up 33% in the first ten months of this year, as compared to the same period last year, reaching a...
Russia-China Trade Up 33% in First Ten Months of 2022, Reaching Record High

04:25 GMT 07.11.2022
BEIJING (Sputnik) - Trade between Russia and China went up 33% in the first ten months of this year, as compared to the same period last year, reaching a record $153.938 billion, the Chinese General Administration of Customs informs.
China’s export to Russia in that period increased by 12.8% year on year and amounted to $59.596 billion, while Russia’s export to China in the first ten months of 2022 went up 49.9% and amounted to $94.342 billion.
In October alone, Russia-China trade amounted to $17.637 billion. Russia exported $10.23 billion worth of goods to China last month, while China’s export to Russia amounted to $7.4 billion.
Last year, trade between the two countries increased by 35.8%, standing at a record $146.887 billion.
