https://sputniknews.com/20221107/oops-stepping-on-black-biden-nearly-falls-on-stage-as-he-pledges-no-more-drilling-1103845034.html
‘Oops, Stepping on Black’: Biden Nearly Falls on Stage as He Pledges 'No More Drilling'
‘Oops, Stepping on Black’: Biden Nearly Falls on Stage as He Pledges 'No More Drilling'
Republicans have repeatedly mocked Joe Biden’s numerous gaffes, arguing that POTUS, who turns 80 on November 20, is not mentally fit to run the United States. 07.11.2022, Sputnik International
2022-11-07T07:56+0000
2022-11-07T07:56+0000
2022-11-07T07:56+0000
americas
us
joe biden
stage
drilling
gaffes
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0b/07/1103844781_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_0cdb7f8a9f953f554b98197590b3c340.jpg
President Joe Biden nearly fell on stage as he delivered a speech during a rally for New York Governor Kathy Hochul on Sunday.In a now-viral video, Biden was heard saying “Oops, stepping on a – hmm – it's black. Anyway.”The incident followed the US president pledging in the speech that there would be “no more drilling” in the US, a day after Democratic Senator Joe Manchin berated POTUS for vowing to close coal plants.Biden nearly taking a spill on stage comes amid a spate of gaffes that the 79-year-old, the oldest president in US history, has made over the past few years.In one of the latest gaffes, POTUS seemingly zoned out when asked by a reporter whether his wife Jill Biden wanted him to run for a second term, while in another, he mispronounced the name of new UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, calling the 42-year-old “Rashee Sanook”.This has repeatedly prompted criticism from Republicans, who insist that such escapades are a sign of health problems, and that the 46th president should not run the country.
americas
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Oleg Burunov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
Oleg Burunov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0b/07/1103844781_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_c94d9d5cee104e96e9a5b0ad95d9587e.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Oleg Burunov
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
joe biden’s numerous gaffes, potus nearly fell on stage, biden is the oldest president in us history, biden pledged there would be “no more drilling” in us, republicans repeatedly mocked biden
joe biden’s numerous gaffes, potus nearly fell on stage, biden is the oldest president in us history, biden pledged there would be “no more drilling” in us, republicans repeatedly mocked biden
‘Oops, Stepping on Black’: Biden Nearly Falls on Stage as He Pledges 'No More Drilling'
Republicans have repeatedly mocked Joe Biden’s numerous gaffes, arguing that POTUS, who turns 80 on November 20, is not mentally fit to run the United States.
President Joe Biden
nearly fell on stage as he delivered a speech during a rally for New York Governor Kathy Hochul on Sunday.
In a now-viral video, Biden was heard saying “Oops, stepping on a – hmm – it's black. Anyway.”
The incident followed the US president pledging in the speech that there would be “no more drilling” in the US, a day after Democratic Senator Joe Manchin
berated POTUS for vowing to close coal plants.
Biden nearly taking a spill on stage comes amid a spate of gaffes that the 79-year-old, the oldest president in US history, has made over the past few years.
In one of the latest gaffes, POTUS seemingly zoned out when asked by a reporter whether his wife Jill Biden wanted him to run for a second term, while in another, he mispronounced the name of new UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak
, calling the 42-year-old “Rashee Sanook”.
This has repeatedly prompted criticism from Republicans, who insist that such escapades are a sign of health problems, and that the 46th president
should not run the country.