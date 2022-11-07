https://sputniknews.com/20221107/oops-stepping-on-black-biden-nearly-falls-on-stage-as-he-pledges-no-more-drilling-1103845034.html

Republicans have repeatedly mocked Joe Biden’s numerous gaffes, arguing that POTUS, who turns 80 on November 20, is not mentally fit to run the United States. 07.11.2022, Sputnik International

President Joe Biden nearly fell on stage as he delivered a speech during a rally for New York Governor Kathy Hochul on Sunday.In a now-viral video, Biden was heard saying “Oops, stepping on a – hmm – it's black. Anyway.”The incident followed the US president pledging in the speech that there would be “no more drilling” in the US, a day after Democratic Senator Joe Manchin berated POTUS for vowing to close coal plants.Biden nearly taking a spill on stage comes amid a spate of gaffes that the 79-year-old, the oldest president in US history, has made over the past few years.In one of the latest gaffes, POTUS seemingly zoned out when asked by a reporter whether his wife Jill Biden wanted him to run for a second term, while in another, he mispronounced the name of new UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, calling the 42-year-old “Rashee Sanook”.This has repeatedly prompted criticism from Republicans, who insist that such escapades are a sign of health problems, and that the 46th president should not run the country.

