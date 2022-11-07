https://sputniknews.com/20221107/north-koreas-missile-launches-this-month-simulated-attacks-on-enemy-air-bases---reports-1103839700.html

North Korea's Missile Launches This Month Simulated Attacks on Enemy Air Bases - Reports

North Korea's Missile Launches This Month Simulated Attacks on Enemy Air Bases - Reports

SEOUL (Sputnik) - Some of North Korea’s missile launches from November 2-5 simulated strikes on enemy air bases, and all the military tests during this period... 07.11.2022, Sputnik International

"Vigilant Storm, the largest-ever U.S.-south Korea combined air drill, was staged in south Korea from Oct. 31 to Nov. 5 with hundreds of fighters of different missions involved, including nuclear strategic bombers. The large-scale combined air drill is, in fact, an open provocation aimed at intentionally escalating the tension in the region and a dangerous war drill of very high aggressive nature directly targeting the DPRK [Democratic People's Republic of Korea]," North Korea’s General Staff was quoted as saying on Monday.According to the release, North Korea could not leave the US-South Korea combined air drill without a response and is set to continue to respond to all anti-Pyongyang drills with corresponding military measures.The North Korean General Staff emphasized that "the more persistently the enemies' provocative military moves continue, the more thoroughly and mercilessly the KPA [Korean People's Army] will counter them."

