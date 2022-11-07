International
North Korea's Missile Launches This Month Simulated Attacks on Enemy Air Bases - Reports
North Korea's Missile Launches This Month Simulated Attacks on Enemy Air Bases - Reports
SEOUL (Sputnik) - Some of North Korea’s missile launches from November 2-5 simulated strikes on enemy air bases, and all the military tests during this period... 07.11.2022, Sputnik International
North Korea's Missile Launches This Month Simulated Attacks on Enemy Air Bases - Reports

00:18 GMT 07.11.2022
SEOUL (Sputnik) - Some of North Korea’s missile launches from November 2-5 simulated strikes on enemy air bases, and all the military tests during this period were a response to the US-South Korea exercises Vigilant Storm, North Korean state media reports.
"Vigilant Storm, the largest-ever U.S.-south Korea combined air drill, was staged in south Korea from Oct. 31 to Nov. 5 with hundreds of fighters of different missions involved, including nuclear strategic bombers. The large-scale combined air drill is, in fact, an open provocation aimed at intentionally escalating the tension in the region and a dangerous war drill of very high aggressive nature directly targeting the DPRK [Democratic People's Republic of Korea]," North Korea’s General Staff was quoted as saying on Monday.
According to the release, North Korea could not leave the US-South Korea combined air drill without a response and is set to continue to respond to all anti-Pyongyang drills with corresponding military measures.
"...the General Staff of the KPA conducted the following corresponding military operations from Nov. 2 to 5: Simulating the strike on the enemy's air force base in the morning of the first day of the operations, missile units in North Phyongan Province fired four tactical ballistic missiles loaded with dispersion warheads and underground infiltration warheads at a desert island off the West Sea Barrage, and in the morning and afternoon the anti-aircraft missile units of the air force on the east and west coastal areas fired 23 ground-to-air missiles while staging an exercise to annihilate air targets at different altitudes and distances," the statement said.
The North Korean General Staff emphasized that "the more persistently the enemies' provocative military moves continue, the more thoroughly and mercilessly the KPA [Korean People's Army] will counter them."
