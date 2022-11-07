https://sputniknews.com/20221107/london-unable-to-pay-climate-change-reparations-former-uk-prime-minister-johnson-says-1103859167.html
London Unable to Pay Climate Change Reparations, Former UK Prime Minister Johnson Says
"There's no question that per capita the people of the UK have put a lot of carbon into the atmosphere. What we cannot do is make up for that in some kind of reparations. We simply do not have the financial resources. No country could. What we can do is help with the technology that can help to fix the problem," Johnson said on the sidelines of the 27th UN Climate Change Conference COP 27.According to Johnson, the UK was one of the first nations to contribute to climate change, as it was one of the first industrialized nations.Earlier, the opposition Labour Party called on Britain to pay global warming-related reparations to developing nations, with UK Shadow Climate Minister Ed Miliband describing it as a “moral responsibility.”The 27th Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change is taking place in the Egyptian resort of Sharm El-Sheikh on November 6-18. The conference is expected to focus on water and agriculture issues as well as the loss of biodiversity, the energy transition, and decarbonization.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The United Kingdom, as the leader of the industrial revolution, cannot pay reparations to poorer countries for the climate change caused by its activities, former UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday.
"There's no question that per capita the people of the UK have put a lot of carbon into the atmosphere. What we cannot do is make up for that in some kind of reparations. We simply do not have the financial resources. No country could. What we can do is help with the technology that can help to fix the problem," Johnson said on the sidelines of the 27th UN Climate Change Conference COP 27
.
According to Johnson, the UK was one of the first nations to contribute to climate change, as it was one of the first industrialized nations.
"The United Kingdom was one of, if not the first, industrialised nation. The first wisps of carbon came out of the factories and mills and foundries of the West Midlands 200 years ago. We started it all," Johnson added.
Earlier, the opposition Labour Party called on Britain to pay global warming-related reparations to developing nations, with UK Shadow Climate Minister Ed Miliband
describing it as a “moral responsibility.”
The 27th Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change is taking place in the Egyptian resort of Sharm El-Sheikh on November 6-18. The conference is expected to focus on water and agriculture issues as well as the loss of biodiversity, the energy transition, and decarbonization.