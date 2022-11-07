https://sputniknews.com/20221107/light-aircraft-crashes-kill-at-least-five-people-in-venezuela-authorities-1103839820.html

Light Aircraft Crashes Kill at Least Five People in Venezuela - Authorities

Light Aircraft Crashes Kill at Least Five People in Venezuela - Authorities

MEXICO CITY (Sputnik) - Two air crashes involving light aircraft have occurred in the Venezuelan states of Miranda and Amazonas, resulting in the death of at... 07.11.2022, Sputnik International

2022-11-07T00:53+0000

2022-11-07T00:53+0000

2022-11-07T00:53+0000

americas

venezuela

aircraft

crash

victims

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107973/16/1079731684_0:43:2048:1194_1920x0_80_0_0_421534e1a6ef772b2f489cfe04788d8e.jpg

One of the planes left the San Felipe airport on Thursday and was found on Sunday in the mountainous region of the Sucre Municipality in Miranda State, the civil aviation authorities said on Sunday.The second crash involved a Cessna 208 military aircraft that crashed in Amazonas State, according to Governor Miguel Rodriguez.Local media reports said that the Cessna 208 light aircraft crashed during a training flight, immediately after takeoff, killing five servicemen on board.

americas

venezuela

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

venezuela, aircraft, crash, victims