https://sputniknews.com/20221107/light-aircraft-crashes-kill-at-least-five-people-in-venezuela-authorities-1103839820.html
Light Aircraft Crashes Kill at Least Five People in Venezuela - Authorities
Light Aircraft Crashes Kill at Least Five People in Venezuela - Authorities
MEXICO CITY (Sputnik) - Two air crashes involving light aircraft have occurred in the Venezuelan states of Miranda and Amazonas, resulting in the death of at... 07.11.2022, Sputnik International
2022-11-07T00:53+0000
2022-11-07T00:53+0000
2022-11-07T00:53+0000
americas
venezuela
aircraft
crash
victims
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107973/16/1079731684_0:43:2048:1194_1920x0_80_0_0_421534e1a6ef772b2f489cfe04788d8e.jpg
One of the planes left the San Felipe airport on Thursday and was found on Sunday in the mountainous region of the Sucre Municipality in Miranda State, the civil aviation authorities said on Sunday.The second crash involved a Cessna 208 military aircraft that crashed in Amazonas State, according to Governor Miguel Rodriguez.Local media reports said that the Cessna 208 light aircraft crashed during a training flight, immediately after takeoff, killing five servicemen on board.
americas
venezuela
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107973/16/1079731684_0:0:1820:1365_1920x0_80_0_0_91f45c71313ed8722573a5f5ad468bfa.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
venezuela, aircraft, crash, victims
venezuela, aircraft, crash, victims
Light Aircraft Crashes Kill at Least Five People in Venezuela - Authorities
MEXICO CITY (Sputnik) - Two air crashes involving light aircraft have occurred in the Venezuelan states of Miranda and Amazonas, resulting in the death of at least 5 people, the country's authorities said.
One of the planes left the San Felipe airport on Thursday and was found on Sunday in the mountainous region of the Sucre Municipality in Miranda State, the civil aviation authorities said on Sunday.
The second crash involved a Cessna 208 military aircraft that crashed in Amazonas State, according to Governor Miguel Rodriguez.
Local media reports said that the Cessna 208 light aircraft crashed during a training flight, immediately after takeoff, killing five servicemen on board.