Judoists From India Hold Training Session in Moscow Region

The training session was held as part of joint efforts to boost humanitarian ties between the BRICS member countries, which include Russia and India. In... 07.11.2022, Sputnik International

Ishaan Kanojia, a candidate for the Indian Olympic judo team, and his sparring partner, Pawan Javadzhi, held a training session with students and mentors at the sports school of Olympic reserve in the Moscow region’s city Elektrostal.As a part of that friendly visit, the athletes met the mayor of Elektrostal, during which they had an opportunity to drink tea from an authentic Russian samovar and received memorable gifts. That training session was not the first meeting of Indian judoists with their colleagues from the Moscow region. In early October, athletes from Elektrostal Ilya Sablin and Ruslan Varisov held a workshop as part of "Judo Week in India”. In addition, athletes from the Moscow region organized the conference "Sambo for Friendship."

