Judoists From India Hold Training Session in Moscow Region
© Photo : The Ministry of Physical Culture and Sport for Moscow OblastIndian and Russian judo fighters
© Photo : The Ministry of Physical Culture and Sport for Moscow Oblast
The training session was held as part of joint efforts to boost humanitarian ties between the BRICS member countries, which include Russia and India. In addition, the participating countries, which include Brazil, China and South Africa, cooperate in such areas as politics, economics and security.
Ishaan Kanojia, a candidate for the Indian Olympic judo team, and his sparring partner, Pawan Javadzhi, held a training session with students and mentors at the sports school of Olympic reserve in the Moscow region’s city Elektrostal.
"Training sessions with representatives of foreign schools are always a valuable experience: despite the fact that everyone practices and performs in accordance with the international judo rules, we all have our own techniques and methods. Such joint training allows you to expand the range of skills and prepare for international tournaments more effectively," local media quoted the Indian athletes as saying.
As a part of that friendly visit, the athletes met the mayor of Elektrostal, during which they had an opportunity to drink tea from an authentic Russian samovar and received memorable gifts.
The mayor said that the Elektrostal Olympic reserve sports school in martial arts is one of the best in this region, noting that "the experience and friendship, which Russian athletes are willing to share, will undoubtedly help Indian athletes succeed"
That training session was not the first meeting of Indian judoists with their colleagues from the Moscow region. In early October, athletes from Elektrostal Ilya Sablin and Ruslan Varisov held a workshop as part of "Judo Week in India”. In addition, athletes from the Moscow region organized the conference "Sambo for Friendship."