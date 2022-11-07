International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Americas
Sputnik brings you all the latest breaking stories, expert analysis and videos from North and South America.
https://sputniknews.com/20221107/indigenous-group-in-perus-cuninico-seizes-another-tourist-vessel-reports-1103840314.html
Indigenous Group in Peru's Cuninico Seizes Another Tourist Vessel - Reports
Indigenous Group in Peru's Cuninico Seizes Another Tourist Vessel - Reports
MEXICO CITY (Sputnik) - Residents of the indigenous Peruvian community of Cuninico have seized another river vessel with over 70 tourists on board, media... 07.11.2022, Sputnik International
2022-11-07T01:59+0000
2022-11-07T01:59+0000
americas
peru
indigenous peoples
vessel
tourists
seizure
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0b/07/1103840168_0:205:2201:1443_1920x0_80_0_0_a0cfac38410fde8e470c4164db0a9db7.jpg
As of Sunday morning, there was no water or food on board the ship, local broadcaster said. The passengers include over two dozen children.On Friday, the Cuninico indigenous group released more than 100 tourists taken hostage on the Cuninico river on Thursday.According to some media reports, the group has already seized several vessels, as a form of protest over the government's inaction in dealing with the oil spill into the Cuninico river that occurred on September 16 and killed three locals, including two children.The oil spill occurred due to a rupture of a pipeline of Peruvian state-run oil company Petroperu. The company said that the oil spill was the result of deliberate attempts to damage the pipeline. It initiated an emergency plan and vowed to coordinate the delivery of drinking water and food for the residents of the affected communities.Peruvian Prime Minister Anibal Torres Vasquez has said that the oil spill that caused the catastrophic pollution of the river was the result of deliberate actions on the part of the locals seeking compensation from the government or oil companies.
americas
peru
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0b/07/1103840168_2:0:2197:1646_1920x0_80_0_0_4a712da9a1b6b7135fd99b5d538533d5.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
peru, indigenous peoples, vessel, tourists, seizure
peru, indigenous peoples, vessel, tourists, seizure

Indigenous Group in Peru's Cuninico Seizes Another Tourist Vessel - Reports

01:59 GMT 07.11.2022
© AFP 2022 / ANGELA RAMIREZForeign and Peruvian tourist wait in the boat where they have been detained at the Cuninico community in Loreto, north of Peru, on November 4, 2022.
Foreign and Peruvian tourist wait in the boat where they have been detained at the Cuninico community in Loreto, north of Peru, on November 4, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.11.2022
© AFP 2022 / ANGELA RAMIREZ
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MEXICO CITY (Sputnik) - Residents of the indigenous Peruvian community of Cuninico have seized another river vessel with over 70 tourists on board, media report.
As of Sunday morning, there was no water or food on board the ship, local broadcaster said. The passengers include over two dozen children.
On Friday, the Cuninico indigenous group released more than 100 tourists taken hostage on the Cuninico river on Thursday.
According to some media reports, the group has already seized several vessels, as a form of protest over the government's inaction in dealing with the oil spill into the Cuninico river that occurred on September 16 and killed three locals, including two children.
The indigenous Peruvian community of Cuninico has claimed that it had reached out to the government 46 times, demanding that the issue get resolved.
The oil spill occurred due to a rupture of a pipeline of Peruvian state-run oil company Petroperu. The company said that the oil spill was the result of deliberate attempts to damage the pipeline. It initiated an emergency plan and vowed to coordinate the delivery of drinking water and food for the residents of the affected communities.
Peruvian Prime Minister Anibal Torres Vasquez has said that the oil spill that caused the catastrophic pollution of the river was the result of deliberate actions on the part of the locals seeking compensation from the government or oil companies.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала