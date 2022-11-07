https://sputniknews.com/20221107/if-midterm-elections-held-fairly-gop-likely-to-win--markets-will-go-up-analyst-says-1103869213.html

If Midterm Elections Held Fairly, GOP Likely to Win & Markets Will Go Up, Analyst Says

If Midterm Elections Held Fairly, GOP Likely to Win & Markets Will Go Up, Analyst Says

On November 8, Americans will cast their ballots in the much-anticipated midterms, which will determine which party will call the shots in the lower and upper... 07.11.2022, Sputnik International

2022-11-07T18:57+0000

2022-11-07T18:57+0000

2022-11-07T18:57+0000

opinion & analysis

us

opinion

joe biden

us midterm elections

midterm elections

republicans

democrats

independents

fraud

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/11/1081485688_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_4c99e41798811179d6406766fa7dc8fd.jpg

"If the elections are administered fairly, I believe conservatives will oust many opponents in the House and Senate, as well as in races for governor, attorney general and other state-level positions," Wall Street analyst and investigative journalist Charles Ortel told Sputnik. "As such, the 2022 election could prove a true mandate for responsible renewal of our constitutional republic. And, if so, the US stock market will rise even higher."35 Senate seats and all 435 House seats are up for election on November 8, 2022. Prior to the midterms, US pollster Patrick Basham, head of the Democracy Institute, a politically independent research organization based in Washington and London, told Sputnik that the GOP has high odds of taking both chambers of the US Congress. In particular, he projected a 44-seat gain in the House of Representatives for the Republicans.When it comes to the US Senate, the pollster suggested that the GOP has a 75% chance of gaining a majority of the seats in the upper chamber. According to him, the Republicans may gain a 53 to 47-seat majority in the Senate.Inflation, economic concerns, and crime remain the major focus of US voters in the November midterm elections. On November 1, a Rasmussen Reports survey found that 26% of respondents ranked inflation as the most important issue influencing their voting preferences, while another 22% named the economy as the top matter. Other pressing issues included abortion rights (19%), illegal immigration (8%), climate change (8%), and violent crime (7%).On the eve of Election Day, Rasmussen Reports admitted that more Democrats than Republicans had voted early. At the same time, the pollster noted that more Republicans said that they would "definitely" vote in these elections.Meanwhile, pollsters have drawn attention to the fact that more and more American voters have been identifying themselves as Independents in recent decades. In October 2022, 33% of American respondents identified themselves as Republicans, 29% said they were Democrats, while 35% called themselves Independents, according to Gallup.What's more, Monmouth University's October study showed that more Independents gave preference to economic issues (61%), along with Republicans, than to threats to democracy and human rights (29%).Meanwhile, if the GOP takes one or both chambers of the US Congress, Joe Biden will turn into a "lame duck president," whose bold landmark initiatives concerning climate change, electoral laws, gun control, etc. would never materialize. One might wonder whether the largely Republican Congress and the Democratic White House will end up in a stalemate.In addition to that, Ortel expressed hope that "under conservative leadership, America will conduct fair and deep investigations into matters that have so divided us in the past, concentrating upon the epic corruption involving both parties in the spending of outsized (and ineffective) COVID relief, infrastructure and inflation reduction bills."When it comes to foreign policy, there is a chance that a conservative majority in Congress "will impose tough conditions upon incremental Ukraine spending," according to the analyst. Ortel further emphasized that the US "will continue to be tough against China."

https://sputniknews.com/20221023/pollster-high-odds-for-gop-taking-both-congress-chambers-in-2022-oval-office-in-2024-1102557232.html

https://sputniknews.com/20221103/why-bidens-speech-cant-avert-dems-defeat-polarizes-nation-further-1103731805.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Ekaterina Blinova

Ekaterina Blinova

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Ekaterina Blinova

us, opinion, joe biden, us midterm elections, midterm elections, republicans, democrats, independents, fraud, market