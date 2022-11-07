https://sputniknews.com/20221107/head-of-church-of-cyprus-chrysostomos-ii-dies-after-long-battle-with-cancer---reports-1103843435.html
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The head of the Church of Cyprus, Archbishop Chrysostomos II, has died at the age of 81, Cyprus media reported on Monday. 07.11.2022, Sputnik International
According to the Cypriot media, the archbishop died after a long battle with cancer.Chrysostomos has been seriously ill in recent years. In 2018, he was treated for cancer for several months and underwent surgery in the United States in 2020. In October 2022, Chrysostomos was hospitalized and, in early November, was reported to be in critical condition. Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades visited the archbishop on October 22 in light of reports about the seriousness of the situation.
