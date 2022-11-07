https://sputniknews.com/20221107/head-of-church-of-cyprus-chrysostomos-ii-dies-after-long-battle-with-cancer---reports-1103843435.html

Head of Church of Cyprus, Chrysostomos II, Dies After Long Battle With Cancer - Reports

Head of Church of Cyprus, Chrysostomos II, Dies After Long Battle With Cancer - Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The head of the Church of Cyprus, Archbishop Chrysostomos II, has died at the age of 81, Cyprus media reported on Monday. 07.11.2022, Sputnik International

2022-11-07T06:13+0000

2022-11-07T06:13+0000

2022-11-07T06:13+0000

world

archbishop

cyprus

death

cancer

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0b/07/1103843289_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_ddcb05bb88489d8f21ab348440967bf4.jpg

According to the Cypriot media, the archbishop died after a long battle with cancer.Chrysostomos has been seriously ill in recent years. In 2018, he was treated for cancer for several months and underwent surgery in the United States in 2020. In October 2022, Chrysostomos was hospitalized and, in early November, was reported to be in critical condition. Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades visited the archbishop on October 22 in light of reports about the seriousness of the situation.

cyprus

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

death of archbishop of cyprus, chrysostomos ii, cyprus, battle with cancer, head of church of cyprus, head of church of cyprus died,