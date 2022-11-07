International
Head of Church of Cyprus, Chrysostomos II, Dies After Long Battle With Cancer - Reports
Head of Church of Cyprus, Chrysostomos II, Dies After Long Battle With Cancer - Reports
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The head of the Church of Cyprus, Archbishop Chrysostomos II, has died at the age of 81, Cyprus media reported on Monday. 07.11.2022, Sputnik International
According to the Cypriot media, the archbishop died after a long battle with cancer.Chrysostomos has been seriously ill in recent years. In 2018, he was treated for cancer for several months and underwent surgery in the United States in 2020. In October 2022, Chrysostomos was hospitalized and, in early November, was reported to be in critical condition. Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades visited the archbishop on October 22 in light of reports about the seriousness of the situation.
Head of Church of Cyprus, Chrysostomos II, Dies After Long Battle With Cancer - Reports

Archbishop of the Greek Orthodox Church of Cyprus Chrysostomos II attends the enthronement ceremony of the new Archbishop of the Maronite Catholic community in Cyprus, Joseph Soueif, at the Maronite Cathedral in the Cypriot capital Nicosia on December 21, 2008.
Archbishop of the Greek Orthodox Church of Cyprus Chrysostomos II attends the enthronement ceremony of the new Archbishop of the Maronite Catholic community in Cyprus, Joseph Soueif, at the Maronite Cathedral in the Cypriot capital Nicosia on December 21, 2008. - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.11.2022
© AFP 2022 / HASAN MROUE
