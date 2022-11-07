International
2022 US Midterms
The 2022 midterm elections, slated for November 8, are set to see all 435 seats in the US House of Representatives and 35 of the 100 seats in the Senate to be contested.
Elon Musk 'Recommends' Voting for Republicans in US Midterms
Elon Musk 'Recommends' Voting for Republicans in US Midterms
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Twitter chief Elon Musk has "recommended" voting for Republican congressional candidates in the November 8 midterm elections in the...
"To independent-minded voters: shared power curbs the worst excesses of both parties, therefore I recommend voting for a Republican Congress, given that the Presidency is Democratic," Musk said via social media.Musk said that "hardcore" Democrats and Republicans are unlikely to vote for the other party, prompting him to make the plea to independent voters in particular. Independent voters are the group who "actually" decide election outcomes, the entrepreneur added.On Tuesday, the US will hold midterm elections to determine control of both chambers of Congress. Republicans are slated to win a majority of seats in the House, while control of the Senate remains a toss-up. About one-third of the seats, namely 35, in the 100-member Senate along with all 435 seats in the House of Representatives are up for grabs during the midterms.
16:10 GMT 07.11.2022
© AFP 2022 / JIM WATSON
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Twitter chief Elon Musk has "recommended" voting for Republican congressional candidates in the November 8 midterm elections in the United States.
"To independent-minded voters: shared power curbs the worst excesses of both parties, therefore I recommend voting for a Republican Congress, given that the Presidency is Democratic," Musk said via social media.
Musk said that "hardcore" Democrats and Republicans are unlikely to vote for the other party, prompting him to make the plea to independent voters in particular. Independent voters are the group who "actually" decide election outcomes, the entrepreneur added.
On Tuesday, the US will hold midterm elections to determine control of both chambers of Congress. Republicans are slated to win a majority of seats in the House, while control of the Senate remains a toss-up. About one-third of the seats, namely 35, in the 100-member Senate along with all 435 seats in the House of Representatives are up for grabs during the midterms.
2022 US Midterms
More Than 40.5Mln Americans Vote Early in US Midterm Elections
15:24 GMT
