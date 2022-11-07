https://sputniknews.com/20221107/elon-musk-recommends-voting-for-republicans-in-us-midterms-1103865967.html
"To independent-minded voters: shared power curbs the worst excesses of both parties, therefore I recommend voting for a Republican Congress, given that the Presidency is Democratic," Musk said via social media.Musk said that "hardcore" Democrats and Republicans are unlikely to vote for the other party, prompting him to make the plea to independent voters in particular. Independent voters are the group who "actually" decide election outcomes, the entrepreneur added.On Tuesday, the US will hold midterm elections to determine control of both chambers of Congress. Republicans are slated to win a majority of seats in the House, while control of the Senate remains a toss-up. About one-third of the seats, namely 35, in the 100-member Senate along with all 435 seats in the House of Representatives are up for grabs during the midterms.
