https://sputniknews.com/20221107/elon-musk-recommends-voting-for-republicans-in-us-midterms-1103865967.html

Elon Musk 'Recommends' Voting for Republicans in US Midterms

Elon Musk 'Recommends' Voting for Republicans in US Midterms

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Twitter chief Elon Musk has "recommended" voting for Republican congressional candidates in the November 8 midterm elections in the... 07.11.2022, Sputnik International

2022-11-07T16:10+0000

2022-11-07T16:10+0000

2022-11-07T16:20+0000

2022 us midterms

us

elon musk

republicans

democrats

midterm elections

us midterm elections

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0a/0b/1101733476_0:159:3079:1890_1920x0_80_0_0_1b6131ef7a56616457b9709a3e828373.jpg

"To independent-minded voters: shared power curbs the worst excesses of both parties, therefore I recommend voting for a Republican Congress, given that the Presidency is Democratic," Musk said via social media.Musk said that "hardcore" Democrats and Republicans are unlikely to vote for the other party, prompting him to make the plea to independent voters in particular. Independent voters are the group who "actually" decide election outcomes, the entrepreneur added.On Tuesday, the US will hold midterm elections to determine control of both chambers of Congress. Republicans are slated to win a majority of seats in the House, while control of the Senate remains a toss-up. About one-third of the seats, namely 35, in the 100-member Senate along with all 435 seats in the House of Representatives are up for grabs during the midterms.

https://sputniknews.com/20221107/more-than-405mln-americans-vote-early-in-us-midterm-elections-1103865079.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

us, elon musk, republicans, democrats, midterm elections, us midterm elections