After Snubbing Biden, Saudi Arabia Reportedly Preparing to Welcome Xi Before Year's End
After Snubbing Biden, Saudi Arabia Reportedly Preparing to Welcome Xi Before Year's End
The burgeoning Sino-Saudi relationship could get a little more shored up later this year as the Chinese leader is expected to travel to Riyadh for talks. 07.11.2022
Chinese President Xi Jinping is expected to visit Saudi Arabia before the end of 2022, according to US media.Riyadh has long supported China’s positions on key issues, including its sovereignty over Taiwan and its deradicalization policies in Xinjiang. Speaking at a meeting with Foreign Minister Faisal Bin Farhan Al Saud of Saudi Arabia last month, Chinese Foreign Minister and State Councilor Wang Yi told reporters that Beijing “attaches great importance to developing relations with Saudi Arabia, taking Saudi Arabia as a priority in its overall diplomacy, its Middle East diplomacy in particular.”Those goals broadly reflect the results of a summit between China and the Gulf Cooperation Council in September, which particularly concerned grain access for the Arab nations threatened by the loss of Ukrainian exports in particular. Those shipments have since partly resumed, although they paused recently when Kiev forces used the safety corridor established for grain shipments to mount a drone attack on the Russian city of Sevastopol.Jonathan Fulton, an assistant professor of political science at Abu Dhabi-based Zayed University and an expert in China-Gulf state relations, told a US media outlet that the Saudis weren’t trying to play Washington and Beijing against each other, but reacting to Washington’s “binary” foreign policy in which a nation is either on America’s side or on the Chinese-Russian side.Although it has been a staunch ally since the end of World War II, Washington’s relationship with Riyadh has begun to wane since US President Joe Biden took office in January 2021. A strong critic of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman, Biden moved to restrict the sale of offensive weapons to the kingdom and published CIA documents accusing him of being behind the 2018 assassination of Jamal Khashoggi, a dissident Turkish-Saudi journalist connected to the Muslim Brotherhood*. Riyadh has vehemently denied the accusations.A day after Biden announced the boycott and urged Riyadh to expand production, Saudi Aramco announced a new project with China’s North Huajin Chemical Industries Group Corporation and Panjin Xincheng Industrial Group to build a massive new petrochemical complex in northeastern China.*The Muslim Brotherhood is a terrorist organization banned in Russia.
saudi arabia
china
After Snubbing Biden, Saudi Arabia Reportedly Preparing to Welcome Xi Before Year's End
The burgeoning Sino-Saudi relationship could get a little more shored up later this year as the Chinese leader is expected to travel to Riyadh for talks.
