https://sputniknews.com/20221106/washington-wants-kiev-to-signal-openness-to-dialogue-with-russia-report-suggests-1103822796.html

Washington Wants Kiev to Signal Openness to Dialogue With Russia, Report Suggests

Washington Wants Kiev to Signal Openness to Dialogue With Russia, Report Suggests

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The administration of US President Joe Biden is privately encouraging Kiev to demonstrate a readiness to negotiate with Moscow, American... 06.11.2022, Sputnik International

2022-11-06T04:02+0000

2022-11-06T04:02+0000

2022-11-06T04:02+0000

world

us

ukraine

russia

peace talks

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/08/1099394415_0:159:3077:1890_1920x0_80_0_0_19ef6748a02fe8652b94afa7ddbe8243.jpg

The newspaper said on Saturday that Washington does not want Ukraine to start negotiations with Russia, but, instead, aims to ensure that Kiev has the support of other countries.According to the newspaper, concerns are mounting in parts of Europe, Africa and Latin America, as food and fuel prices are rising amid Russia’s ongoing special operation in Ukraine.Russia-Ukraine talks began at the end of February after the start of Moscow's military operation. The last round of the negotiations concluded in Istanbul on March 29. The talks have since stalled.In late September, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Moscow was still open to talks with Kiev and called on Ukraine to stop the hostilities. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, in turn, stated that Kiev was ready for dialogue with Moscow, but only if another president came to power in Russia. The Kremlin responded that Moscow would wait for a change in the stance of Ukraine's current president or his successor.

https://sputniknews.com/20221028/ukraine-nothing-like-cuban-missile-crisis-but-talks-still-only-way-out-ex-reagan-aide-says-1102801829.html

ukraine

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

us, ukraine, russia, peace talks