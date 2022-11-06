International
UK, Japan Plan to Sign New Defense Pact Aimed at Boosting Cooperation With US
UK, Japan Plan to Sign New Defense Pact Aimed at Boosting Cooperation With US
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The United Kingdom plans to sign a new defense agreement with Japan next month, which will enable the two countries to boost cooperation... 06.11.2022
The Reciprocal Access Agreement (RAA) will also aim to enhance deterrence against China and will make joint exercises easier, people familiar with the talks told the newspaper on Saturday.Japan is also in the "initial stages" of considering a similar agreement with the Philippines, the newspaper said.Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese announced last month that Australia and Japan had agreed to strengthen cooperation in the field of defense and security by signing a Joint Declaration on Security Cooperation.
UK, Japan Plan to Sign New Defense Pact Aimed at Boosting Cooperation With US

04:18 GMT 06.11.2022
International
India
Africa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The United Kingdom plans to sign a new defense agreement with Japan next month, which will enable the two countries to boost cooperation with the United States in the Indo-Pacific region, British newspaper reports citing sources.
The Reciprocal Access Agreement (RAA) will also aim to enhance deterrence against China and will make joint exercises easier, people familiar with the talks told the newspaper on Saturday.
Japan is also in the "initial stages" of considering a similar agreement with the Philippines, the newspaper said.
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese announced last month that Australia and Japan had agreed to strengthen cooperation in the field of defense and security by signing a Joint Declaration on Security Cooperation.
