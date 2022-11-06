https://sputniknews.com/20221106/uk-japan-plan-to-sign-new-defense-pact-aimed-at-boosting-cooperation-with-us-1103823059.html
UK, Japan Plan to Sign New Defense Pact Aimed at Boosting Cooperation With US
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The United Kingdom plans to sign a new defense agreement with Japan next month, which will enable the two countries to boost cooperation
2022-11-06T04:18+0000
world
us
japan
uk
china
asia-pacific region
defense cooperation
The Reciprocal Access Agreement (RAA) will also aim to enhance deterrence against China and will make joint exercises easier, people familiar with the talks told the newspaper on Saturday.Japan is also in the "initial stages" of considering a similar agreement with the Philippines, the newspaper said.Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese announced last month that Australia and Japan had agreed to strengthen cooperation in the field of defense and security by signing a Joint Declaration on Security Cooperation.
japan
china
us, japan, uk, china, asia-pacific region, defense cooperation
UK, Japan Plan to Sign New Defense Pact Aimed at Boosting Cooperation With US
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The United Kingdom plans to sign a new defense agreement with Japan next month, which will enable the two countries to boost cooperation with the United States in the Indo-Pacific region, British newspaper reports citing sources.
The Reciprocal Access Agreement (RAA) will also aim to enhance deterrence against China and will make joint exercises easier, people familiar with the talks told the newspaper on Saturday.
Japan is also in the "initial stages" of considering a similar agreement with the Philippines, the newspaper said.
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese announced last month that Australia and Japan had agreed to strengthen cooperation in the field of defense and security by signing a Joint Declaration on Security Cooperation.