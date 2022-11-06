https://sputniknews.com/20221106/twitter-to-give-users-ability-to-attach-long-form-text-to-tweets-1103822926.html

"Twitter will soon add ability to attach long-form text to tweets, ending absurdity of notepad screenshots," Musk said on his Twitter page on Saturday.In a later tweet, Musk promised to also improve the social network's search function."Search within Twitter reminds me of Infoseek in '98! That will also get a lot better pronto," Musk said.Musk finally closed the $44 billion deal to acquire Twitter last week, coming shortly before voters head to the polls in the November 8 midterms to determine who controls US Congress.According to Musk, Twitter has a lot of potential, but the company currently has no other choice than to fire employees since it is losing money. Five current and former employees filed a class-action lawsuit against the social media company on Thursday for allegedly failing to provide sufficient notice of the mass layoffs following Musk’s takeover.After completing the acquisition of the social media network, Musk fired Chief Executive Officer Parag Agrawal, Chief Financial Officer Ned Segal and Chief Legal Officer Vijaya Gadde. The US billionaire also said that a special council "with widely diverse viewpoints" would be set up to moderate the platform.

