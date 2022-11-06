https://sputniknews.com/20221106/trump-doubts-us-can-survive-2-more-years-of-bidens-tenure-1103827857.html

Trump Doubts US Can Survive 2 More Years of Biden's Tenure

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Former US President Donald Trump said on Sunday he doubted the country could survive the two remaining years of President Joe Biden's... 06.11.2022, Sputnik International

Trump stressed that the US "has never been so bad as it is right now," noting Washington's weakening standing in the world.Trump further called on the US citizens, who seek to "stop the destruction" of their country and "save the American dream," to vote Republican on November 8.Thirty-five of the 100 seats in the US Senate and all 435 House seats are up for election this year, in addition to state and local positions. The Democrats currently control the House of Representatives by eight seats, while the Senate is split 50-50 with Vice President Kamala Harris representing the tie-breaking vote in her role as president of the upper chamber.

