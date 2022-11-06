International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Americas
Sputnik brings you all the latest breaking stories, expert analysis and videos from North and South America.
https://sputniknews.com/20221106/trump-doubts-us-can-survive-2-more-years-of-bidens-tenure-1103827857.html
Trump Doubts US Can Survive 2 More Years of Biden's Tenure
Trump Doubts US Can Survive 2 More Years of Biden's Tenure
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Former US President Donald Trump said on Sunday he doubted the country could survive the two remaining years of President Joe Biden's... 06.11.2022, Sputnik International
2022-11-06T10:05+0000
2022-11-06T10:05+0000
americas
donald trump
joe biden
us
midterm elections
midterms
us midterm elections
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/1d/1100138860_0:0:3073:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_cb2acce8e8addb5c7cffb0d767c2fb84.jpg
Trump stressed that the US "has never been so bad as it is right now," noting Washington's weakening standing in the world.Trump further called on the US citizens, who seek to "stop the destruction" of their country and "save the American dream," to vote Republican on November 8.Thirty-five of the 100 seats in the US Senate and all 435 House seats are up for election this year, in addition to state and local positions. The Democrats currently control the House of Representatives by eight seats, while the Senate is split 50-50 with Vice President Kamala Harris representing the tie-breaking vote in her role as president of the upper chamber.
americas
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/08/1d/1100138860_0:0:2731:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_3c20967c9282edb48e547458b53e9a81.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
donald trump, joe biden, us, midterm elections, midterms, us midterm elections
donald trump, joe biden, us, midterm elections, midterms, us midterm elections

Trump Doubts US Can Survive 2 More Years of Biden's Tenure

10:05 GMT 06.11.2022
© AP Photo / Andrew HarnikFormer President Donald Trump speaks at an America First Policy Institute agenda summit at the Marriott Marquis in Washington, July 26, 2022.
Former President Donald Trump speaks at an America First Policy Institute agenda summit at the Marriott Marquis in Washington, July 26, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.11.2022
© AP Photo / Andrew Harnik
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Former US President Donald Trump said on Sunday he doubted the country could survive the two remaining years of President Joe Biden's term, alluding to the failures of his administration.

"This country — I don't know if it's going to live for another two years that's what is happening. So you've got to get out and vote for this man [Republican candidate Mehmet Oz]. He is a good man," Trump said at a campaign rally in Pennsylvania ahead of the upcoming midterm elections.

Trump stressed that the US "has never been so bad as it is right now," noting Washington's weakening standing in the world.

"It's never been in this position. We're not respected anyplace… It it's amazing that we love each other we're having such a good time and yet the subject is so negative. There's nothing good to say about what's happening in our country," Trump said.

© AFP 2022 / NICHOLAS KAMMUS President Joe Biden speaks about the administration's deficit reduction in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington, DC, on October 21, 2022
US President Joe Biden speaks about the administration's deficit reduction in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington, DC, on October 21, 2022 - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.11.2022
US President Joe Biden speaks about the administration's deficit reduction in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington, DC, on October 21, 2022
© AFP 2022 / NICHOLAS KAMM
Trump further called on the US citizens, who seek to "stop the destruction" of their country and "save the American dream," to vote Republican on November 8.
Thirty-five of the 100 seats in the US Senate and all 435 House seats are up for election this year, in addition to state and local positions. The Democrats currently control the House of Representatives by eight seats, while the Senate is split 50-50 with Vice President Kamala Harris representing the tie-breaking vote in her role as president of the upper chamber.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала