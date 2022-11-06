https://sputniknews.com/20221106/social-justice-and-civil-rights-to-take-backseat-to-pocketbooks-in-us-midterms-1103833852.html

Social Justice and Civil Rights to Take Backseat to Pocketbooks in US Midterms

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US voters and candidates have been so focused on economic issues like inflation, including skyrocketing gas prices, that topics like... 06.11.2022

US voters will go to the polls on November 8 to cast their ballots in the midterm elections, as the Democratic Party's narrow control of Congress hangs in the balance. All 435 House seats and 35 of the 100 seats in the Senate are up for election this year, in addition to statewide and local positions.According to him, negative attitudes about the economy, and in particular, inflation, are hurting Democratic candidates amid negative views of President Joe Biden's job performance in this key area.That is why it wouldn't be surprising to see the Republican Party "making gains across the board."Likely to 'Sacrifice Democracy'Graylan Hagler, the director of Faith Strategies, a social and political advocacy group, told Sputnik that the prognosis at the elections is quite grim for Democrats.He admitted that the Democrats always make the fatal mistake of "latching onto one issue. "Speaking about the possible success of the Republicans, University of the District of Columbia Assistant Political Science Professor Monique Gamble said the problem is that Democrats "have big tent ideas."She recalled that many people in the US do not have access to healthcare, education and such and they will have less access to these things.According to her, there are "realms of institutional political power that have rendered these things inaccessible to rural Black and brown people."

