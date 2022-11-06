International
Russian Reconciliation Center Says Syria Destroys Militant Camp, 93 Terrorists Killed
Russian Reconciliation Center Says Syria Destroys Militant Camp, 93 Terrorists Killed

19:35 GMT 06.11.2022
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Syrian air force, in response to an attack by militants of the Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group* on positions of government forces in... 06.11.2022, Sputnik International
"As a result of the attack, a training camp for militants and underground shelters of illegal armed groups in the area of ​​the settlement of Ashkhani-Takhtani were destroyed. Ninety-three militants were killed, including field commanders ... 135 members of the terrorist group were seriously injured," Yegorov told a briefing.Yegorov added that the air force destroyed a drone assembly workshop, and up to 40 strike drones, preventing terrorist attacks against the Russian armed forces and Syrian government forces.*Jabhat al-Nusra is a terrorist group outlawed in Russia
Russian Reconciliation Center Says Syria Destroys Militant Camp, 93 Terrorists Killed

19:35 GMT 06.11.2022
© Sputnik / Dmitriy Vinogradov
A MiG-23 aircraft of the Syrian Air Force lands at the Hama airbase near the city of Hama, Syria's Hama Province
A MiG-23 aircraft of the Syrian Air Force lands at the Hama airbase near the city of Hama, Syria's Hama Province - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.11.2022
© Sputnik / Dmitriy Vinogradov
/
Go to the mediabank
International
India
Africa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Syrian air force, in response to an attack by militants of the Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group* on positions of government forces in Latakia, destroyed a militant training camp, said Maj. Gen. Oleg Yegorov, deputy head of the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides in Syria.
"As a result of the attack, a training camp for militants and underground shelters of illegal armed groups in the area of ​​the settlement of Ashkhani-Takhtani were destroyed. Ninety-three militants were killed, including field commanders ... 135 members of the terrorist group were seriously injured," Yegorov told a briefing.
Yegorov added that the air force destroyed a drone assembly workshop, and up to 40 strike drones, preventing terrorist attacks against the Russian armed forces and Syrian government forces.
*Jabhat al-Nusra is a terrorist group outlawed in Russia
