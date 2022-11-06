International
Europe is bracing for tough winter as US-led push to “punish” Moscow for its military operation in Ukraine backfired on the EU, which has faced months of skyrocketing energy prices and rising inflation after Brussels joined Washington in attempting to “phase out” Russian oil, coal and gas.
Over 50,000 People Taking Part in Protests Against Government in Moldova - Videos
Over 50,000 People Taking Part in Protests Against Government in Moldova - Videos
KISHINEV (Sputnik) - Mass demonstrations organized by Moldova's opposition Sor Party are taking place in the country's capital of Kishinev on Sunday, with over... 06.11.2022
Since September 18, regular demonstrations have been taking place across Moldova, gathering thousands of Sor supporters from all parts of the country to protest against the government.The organizers said that the police were trying to prevent protesters from getting to Kishinev's center, cordoning off the city's central square.Demonstrators brought Moldovan flags, funeral wreaths and white chrysanthemums, which they threw at the police cordon blocking Kishinev's central square.Moldova's opposition has repeatedly accused the government of failing to cope with the economic crisis amid record inflation of 33.5% and deteriorating living standards. The country's leadership has also been criticized for its unwillingness to negotiate better gas prices with Russia and for putting political pressure on opponents.On Wednesday, the Moldovan Anticorruption Prosecutor's Office said that it had conducted an investigation and searched the central office of the Sor party in Kishinev. Eight people were detained on suspicion of complicity in the party financing by an organized criminal group.
Over 50,000 People Taking Part in Protests Against Government in Moldova - Videos

14:44 GMT 06.11.2022 (Updated: 15:22 GMT 06.11.2022)
KISHINEV (Sputnik) - Mass demonstrations organized by Moldova's opposition Sor Party are taking place in the country's capital of Kishinev on Sunday, with over 50,000 people trying to get to the city's center to demand snap parliamentary elections, Sor member Dinu Turcanu said.
Since September 18, regular demonstrations have been taking place across Moldova, gathering thousands of Sor supporters from all parts of the country to protest against the government.
The organizers said that the police were trying to prevent protesters from getting to Kishinev's center, cordoning off the city's central square.

"Over 50,000 people came here to peacefully exercise the right to express their opinion. The police violate our right for freedom of expression. The regime of [President] Maia Sandu is afraid of people's protests," Turcanu said.

Demonstrators brought Moldovan flags, funeral wreaths and white chrysanthemums, which they threw at the police cordon blocking Kishinev's central square.
Moldova's opposition has repeatedly accused the government of failing to cope with the economic crisis amid record inflation of 33.5% and deteriorating living standards. The country's leadership has also been criticized for its unwillingness to negotiate better gas prices with Russia and for putting political pressure on opponents.
On Wednesday, the Moldovan Anticorruption Prosecutor's Office said that it had conducted an investigation and searched the central office of the Sor party in Kishinev. Eight people were detained on suspicion of complicity in the party financing by an organized criminal group.
