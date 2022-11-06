https://sputniknews.com/20221106/moldovan-protesters-rally-in-kishinev-amid-severe-energy-crisis-1103826193.html

Moldovan Protesters Rally in Kishinev Amid Severe Energy Crisis

The country has been suffering from the skyrocketing fuel prices and major inflation over the past months, and many Moldovans believe that the authorities have... 06.11.2022, Sputnik International

Sputnik is live from Kishinev, where a mass demonstration is being held in protest against the policies of president Maia Sandu.Thousands have been taking to the street over the past months, with police detaining dozens of protestors as the country faces an acute energy crisis.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!

