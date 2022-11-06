International
WATCH: Moldovan Protesters Rally in Kishinev Amid Severe Energy Crisis
Energy Crisis in Europe
Europe is bracing for tough winter as US-led push to “punish” Moscow for its military operation in Ukraine backfired on the EU, which has faced months of skyrocketing energy prices and rising inflation after Brussels joined Washington in attempting to “phase out” Russian oil, coal and gas.
The country has been suffering from the skyrocketing fuel prices and major inflation over the past months, and many Moldovans believe that the authorities have... 06.11.2022, Sputnik International
Sputnik is live from Kishinev, where a mass demonstration is being held in protest against the policies of president Maia Sandu.Thousands have been taking to the street over the past months, with police detaining dozens of protestors as the country faces an acute energy crisis.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
Moldovan Protesters Rally in Kishinev Amid Severe Energy Crisis

