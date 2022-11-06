International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Americas
Sputnik brings you all the latest breaking stories, expert analysis and videos from North and South America.
https://sputniknews.com/20221106/meta-plans-to-fire-thousands-of-its-employees-reports-1103839123.html
Meta Plans to Fire 'Thousands' of Its Employees - Reports
Meta Plans to Fire 'Thousands' of Its Employees - Reports
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US tech conglomerate Meta Platforms Inc. (formerly Facebook Inc., banned in Russia) plans to initiate major job cuts beginning next... 06.11.2022, Sputnik International
2022-11-06T23:22+0000
2022-11-06T23:22+0000
americas
meta
layoffs
report
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/02/17/1093315118_0:88:3329:1961_1920x0_80_0_0_374c203371efa9cec407276eeb08f09d.jpg
The upcoming "large-scale layoffs" could become the largest round of tech job cuts and could affect "thousands" of people, The Wall Street Journal said on Sunday, without specifying exactly how many of over 87,000 Meta employees could get fired.Sources told the newspaper that the announcement of the job cuts is expected on Wednesday and company officials have already told Meta employees to cancel nonessential travel starting next week.US billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk, who recently acquired Twitter, said earlier this week that the company currently has no other choice than to fire employees since it is losing money.Five current and former employees filed a class-action lawsuit against the social media company on Thursday for allegedly failing to provide sufficient notice of the mass layoffs following Musk’s takeover.
americas
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/02/17/1093315118_299:0:3030:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_da58402391a6e5006d83729913b41f7d.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
meta, layoffs, report
meta, layoffs, report

Meta Plans to Fire 'Thousands' of Its Employees - Reports

23:22 GMT 06.11.2022
© AP Photo / Tony AvelarFILE - Facebook unveiled their new Meta sign at the company headquarters in Menlo Park, Calif., on Oct. 28, 2021. Facebook parent Meta Platforms Inc. has settled a decade-old class action lawsuit, Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, over the company’s use of “cookies” in 2010 and 2011 that tracked people online even after they logged off the Facebook platform. As part of the proposed settlement, which must still be approved by a judge, Meta has agreed to delete all the data it wrongfully collected during the period.
FILE - Facebook unveiled their new Meta sign at the company headquarters in Menlo Park, Calif., on Oct. 28, 2021. Facebook parent Meta Platforms Inc. has settled a decade-old class action lawsuit, Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, over the company’s use of “cookies” in 2010 and 2011 that tracked people online even after they logged off the Facebook platform. As part of the proposed settlement, which must still be approved by a judge, Meta has agreed to delete all the data it wrongfully collected during the period. - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.11.2022
© AP Photo / Tony Avelar
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US tech conglomerate Meta Platforms Inc. (formerly Facebook Inc., banned in Russia) plans to initiate major job cuts beginning next week, a US newspaper reports citing people familiar with the matter.
The upcoming "large-scale layoffs" could become the largest round of tech job cuts and could affect "thousands" of people, The Wall Street Journal said on Sunday, without specifying exactly how many of over 87,000 Meta employees could get fired.
Sources told the newspaper that the announcement of the job cuts is expected on Wednesday and company officials have already told Meta employees to cancel nonessential travel starting next week.
US billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk, who recently acquired Twitter, said earlier this week that the company currently has no other choice than to fire employees since it is losing money.
Five current and former employees filed a class-action lawsuit against the social media company on Thursday for allegedly failing to provide sufficient notice of the mass layoffs following Musk’s takeover.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала