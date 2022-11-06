https://sputniknews.com/20221106/meta-plans-to-fire-thousands-of-its-employees-reports-1103839123.html

Meta Plans to Fire 'Thousands' of Its Employees - Reports

Meta Plans to Fire 'Thousands' of Its Employees - Reports

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US tech conglomerate Meta Platforms Inc. (formerly Facebook Inc., banned in Russia) plans to initiate major job cuts beginning next... 06.11.2022, Sputnik International

2022-11-06T23:22+0000

2022-11-06T23:22+0000

2022-11-06T23:22+0000

americas

meta

layoffs

report

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/02/17/1093315118_0:88:3329:1961_1920x0_80_0_0_374c203371efa9cec407276eeb08f09d.jpg

The upcoming "large-scale layoffs" could become the largest round of tech job cuts and could affect "thousands" of people, The Wall Street Journal said on Sunday, without specifying exactly how many of over 87,000 Meta employees could get fired.Sources told the newspaper that the announcement of the job cuts is expected on Wednesday and company officials have already told Meta employees to cancel nonessential travel starting next week.US billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk, who recently acquired Twitter, said earlier this week that the company currently has no other choice than to fire employees since it is losing money.Five current and former employees filed a class-action lawsuit against the social media company on Thursday for allegedly failing to provide sufficient notice of the mass layoffs following Musk’s takeover.

americas

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

meta, layoffs, report