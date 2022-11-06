International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputniknews.com/20221106/live-updates-ukrainian-troops-shell-alchevsk-using-himars-missiles---lpr-1103823177.html
LIVE UPDATES: Ukrainian Troops Shell Alchevsk Using HIMARS Missiles - LPR
LIVE UPDATES: Ukrainian Troops Shell Alchevsk Using HIMARS Missiles - LPR
Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine on February 24, after the DPR and LPR appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian... 06.11.2022, Sputnik International
2022-11-06T04:22+0000
2022-11-06T04:22+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
russia
ukraine
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/06/01/1095926677_0:0:3641:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_21f29d61d5aff4bf4007469956482ded.jpg
russia
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/06/01/1095926677_353:0:3084:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_9ec0845e3c486d481a3d5df0565c2362.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russian special operation in ukraine, russian military operation in ukraine, ukrane shelling donbass, military aid for ukraine, ukrane himars, russia ukraine peace talks, russia ukraine grain deal, war in ukraine
russian special operation in ukraine, russian military operation in ukraine, ukrane shelling donbass, military aid for ukraine, ukrane himars, russia ukraine peace talks, russia ukraine grain deal, war in ukraine
U.S. Marines with 10th Marine Regiment, 2d Marine Division, fire a reduced range practice rocket from a M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System during Exercise Rolling Thunder 22-2 on Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, April. 4, 2022. - Sputnik International

LIVE UPDATES: Ukrainian Troops Shell Alchevsk Using HIMARS Missiles - LPR

04:22 GMT 06.11.2022
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
Being updated
Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine on February 24, after the DPR and LPR appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian provocations. In response to Russia’s operation, Western countries have rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow and have been supplying weapons to Ukraine.
At the end of last month, the United States announced a new $275 million military assistance package for Ukraine, which includes ammunition for HIMARS launchers and 155mm artillery rounds.
On September 30, Russian President Vladimir Putin and the heads of the Donetsk and Lugansk people's republics, as well as Kherson and Zaporozhye regions, signed agreements on the accession of these territories to Russia, following referendums that showed that an overwhelming majority of the local population supported becoming part of Russia.
Table of contents
New firstOld first
04:24 GMT 06.11.2022
Ukrainian Troops Shell Alchevsk Using HIMARS Missiles
krainian forces have shelled the city of Alchevsk in the Lugansk region using the US-supplied multiple rocket launcher HIMARS (High Mobility Artillery Rocket System), the Lugansk People’s Republic’s (LPR) mission to the Joint Center for Control and Coordination on the ceasefire regime (JCCC) said.
"Shelling was recorded from the side of the armed formations of Ukraine: 01:35 [22:35 GMT on Saturday] at Alchevsk, with the use of MLRS [Multiple Launch Rocket System] HIMARS (3 missiles)," the LPR mission said in a statement on Telegram.
There has been no information on damages or casualties.
04:23 GMT 06.11.2022
Air Raid Warnings in Effect in Several Ukrainian Regions, Local Media Reports
Air raid sirens sounded in several Ukrainian regions late on Saturday night, the Ukrainian news portal reports.

Air raid warnings were in effect in the Ukrainian regions of Kharkov, Cherkassy, Poltava, Dnepropetrovsk, as well as the Ukraine-controlled parts of Zaporozhye and Donetsk regions shortly after midnight.
Late on Friday night, air raid sirens went off in the Ukrainian regions of Ternopol, Khmelnitsky, Kharkov, Nikolayev, Cherkassy, Poltava, Dnepropetrovsk, as well as the Ukraine-controlled part of Kherson.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала