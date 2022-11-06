LIVE UPDATES: Ukrainian Troops Shell Alchevsk Using HIMARS Missiles - LPR

Ukrainian Troops Shell Alchevsk Using HIMARS Missiles

krainian forces have shelled the city of Alchevsk in the Lugansk region using the US-supplied multiple rocket launcher HIMARS (High Mobility Artillery Rocket System), the Lugansk People’s Republic’s (LPR) mission to the Joint Center for Control and Coordination on the ceasefire regime (JCCC) said.

"Shelling was recorded from the side of the armed formations of Ukraine: 01:35 [22:35 GMT on Saturday] at Alchevsk, with the use of MLRS [Multiple Launch Rocket System] HIMARS (3 missiles)," the LPR mission said in a statement on Telegram.

There has been no information on damages or casualties.