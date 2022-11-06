International
Leader of French Patriots Party Says Washington Getting Tired of Zelenskyy
PARIS (Sputnik) - The United States is tired of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and will stop supporting him as soon as Washington no longer needs "its... 06.11.2022
"The American government is starting to get tired of Zelenskyy and is asking him to negotiate with Russia! When the US no longer needs its puppet, they will get rid of him, as always!" Philippot said on Twitter.On Saturday, a US media outlet reported citing sources that the administration of US President Joe Biden was privately asking the Ukrainian leadership to demonstrate a readiness to negotiate with Moscow.The request is not intended to push Ukraine to the negotiating table, the sources said, but to ensure that the government in Kiev retains support from other countries that face citizens' concerns about the duration of the conflict in Ukraine.In early October, Zelenskyy signed a decree on the implementation of the decision of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine on the impossibility of holding talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin.
21:12 GMT 06.11.2022
PARIS (Sputnik) - The United States is tired of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and will stop supporting him as soon as Washington no longer needs "its puppet" in Kiev, Florian Philippot, leader of the French Patriots party, said on Sunday.
"The American government is starting to get tired of Zelenskyy and is asking him to negotiate with Russia! When the US no longer needs its puppet, they will get rid of him, as always!" Philippot said on Twitter.
On Saturday, a US media outlet reported citing sources that the administration of US President Joe Biden was privately asking the Ukrainian leadership to demonstrate a readiness to negotiate with Moscow.
The request is not intended to push Ukraine to the negotiating table, the sources said, but to ensure that the government in Kiev retains support from other countries that face citizens' concerns about the duration of the conflict in Ukraine.
In early October, Zelenskyy signed a decree on the implementation of the decision of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine on the impossibility of holding talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin.
