International
SU-30SM, SU-35S, and SU-34 flying in formation - Sputnik International, 1920
Military
Get the latest defense news from around the world: breaking stories, photos, videos, in-depth analysis and much more...
https://sputniknews.com/20221106/japan-may-relax-restrictions-on-exports-of-secondhand-military-equipment-reports-suggest-1103824748.html
Japan May Relax Restrictions on Exports of Secondhand Military Equipment, Reports Suggest
Japan May Relax Restrictions on Exports of Secondhand Military Equipment, Reports Suggest
TOKYO (Sputnik) - The Japanese government considers relaxing restrictions on exports of secondhand military equipment including tanks and missiles and explores... 06.11.2022, Sputnik International
2022-11-06T06:34+0000
2022-11-06T06:36+0000
military
asia & pacific
japan
military & intelligence
military exports
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104633/85/1046338587_0:0:3000:1688_1920x0_80_0_0_ca40c71640a6def217dd7bec47845173.jpg
Provisions allowing the country to send secondhand equipment to other nations could be included in an updated National Security Strategy, which is set to be released by the Japanese government until the end of this year, sources told Nikkei, adding that this measure should strengthen Japan's military cooperation with other countries in the region amid China's growing military power. If these relaxations are adopted they could come into effect by the end of fiscal year 2023, which ends on March 31, 2024.According to the current law, Japan may export its secondhand military equipment under certain circumstances. For instance, the country could send its jets or ships to other countries if they are used to eliminate natural disasters or collect information. Supplying such equipment for exclusively military purposes and exports of secondhand tanks and missiles as well are prohibited in Japan.Tokyo could start sending military equipment to a number of Asian countries including India, Vietnam and the Philippines under agreements on defense equipment and technology transfer, which the sides have signed over the past few years.In January, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said that the country's authorities would submit three updated defense documents by the end of 2022. Those include the national security strategy, standards of the national defense program, and the medium-term defense program.
japan
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104633/85/1046338587_358:0:2642:1713_1920x0_80_0_0_9dde09f2a80f6dda5e67eb9cfb42d2d2.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
japanese weapons, arms, japan sends arms to asia, secondhand military equipment
japanese weapons, arms, japan sends arms to asia, secondhand military equipment

Japan May Relax Restrictions on Exports of Secondhand Military Equipment, Reports Suggest

06:34 GMT 06.11.2022 (Updated: 06:36 GMT 06.11.2022)
© AFP 2022 / KAZUHIRO NOGIA Japan Air Self-Defense Forces F-15J/DJ takes off
A Japan Air Self-Defense Forces F-15J/DJ takes off - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.11.2022
© AFP 2022 / KAZUHIRO NOGI
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
TOKYO (Sputnik) - The Japanese government considers relaxing restrictions on exports of secondhand military equipment including tanks and missiles and explores the possibility of such supplies to Asian countries free of charge, Japanese press reported on Sunday citing sources.
Provisions allowing the country to send secondhand equipment to other nations could be included in an updated National Security Strategy, which is set to be released by the Japanese government until the end of this year, sources told Nikkei, adding that this measure should strengthen Japan's military cooperation with other countries in the region amid China's growing military power.
If these relaxations are adopted they could come into effect by the end of fiscal year 2023, which ends on March 31, 2024.
According to the current law, Japan may export its secondhand military equipment under certain circumstances. For instance, the country could send its jets or ships to other countries if they are used to eliminate natural disasters or collect information. Supplying such equipment for exclusively military purposes and exports of secondhand tanks and missiles as well are prohibited in Japan.
© AP Photo / Eugene HoshikoIn this Jan. 18, 2018, file photo, a member of the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force stands guard next to a surface-to-air Patriot Advanced Capability-3 (PAC-3) missile interceptor launcher vehicle at Narashino Exercise Area in Funabashi, east of Tokyo.
In this Jan. 18, 2018, file photo, a member of the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force stands guard next to a surface-to-air Patriot Advanced Capability-3 (PAC-3) missile interceptor launcher vehicle at Narashino Exercise Area in Funabashi, east of Tokyo. - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.11.2022
In this Jan. 18, 2018, file photo, a member of the Japan Ground Self-Defense Force stands guard next to a surface-to-air Patriot Advanced Capability-3 (PAC-3) missile interceptor launcher vehicle at Narashino Exercise Area in Funabashi, east of Tokyo.
© AP Photo / Eugene Hoshiko
Tokyo could start sending military equipment to a number of Asian countries including India, Vietnam and the Philippines under agreements on defense equipment and technology transfer, which the sides have signed over the past few years.
In January, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said that the country's authorities would submit three updated defense documents by the end of 2022. Those include the national security strategy, standards of the national defense program, and the medium-term defense program.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала