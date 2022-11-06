International
German Defense Minister Visits Cyprus for First Time, Discusses Defense Cooperation
German Defense Minister Visits Cyprus for First Time, Discusses Defense Cooperation
ATHENS (Sputnik) - German Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht paid an official visit to Cyprus for the first time and discussed defense cooperation and the... 06.11.2022, Sputnik International
German Defense Minister Visits Cyprus for First Time, Discusses Defense Cooperation

