French Soldier Deployed in Romania as Part of NATO Mission Found Dead in Hotel, Reports Say

According to reports, cleaning personnel found a 41-year-old man with scissors stuck in his neck in his hotel room with no signs of forced entry visible.The media reported that along with other French soldiers, he checked into the hotel on Thursday and was supposed to stay there until January 3. The police have launched an investigation into the case.French Defense Minister Sebastien Lecornu visited Bucharest last week to open a new military base with 750 French soldiers in the Romanian town of Cincu, designed to strengthen NATO's eastern flank.On Friday, French newspapers reported that France has faced some difficulties in setting the base up. Some of the 750 French soldiers deployed in Cincu still live in tents, while difficulties also occurred during the transportation of military equipment to Romania.France is also responsible for commanding NATO's Mission Aigle in Romania, launched shortly after the start of Russia's special military operation in Ukraine. Under the mission, 500 French soldiers and 300 Belgian soldiers were sent to a military base near the city of Constanta on the Black Sea coast. Later they were joined by the military from the Netherlands. In addition, the French anti-missile complex MAMBA is deployed in Romania.

