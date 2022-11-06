International
Biden's US Gas Price Figures 20% Lower Than Figures of Automobile Association
Biden's US Gas Price Figures 20% Lower Than Figures of Automobile Association
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - US President Joe Biden said on Sunday that the price of gasoline at the pump is currently $3.19 per gallon, which is almost 20% lower than... 06.11.2022
"Right now, the most common price at gas stations across the country is $3.19 per gallon. That's progress," Biden said on Twitter.However, the association's Sunday data showed that the average gas price stood at $3.8 per gallon, 19% more than what was announced by the president.According to AAA figures, out of all US states only in Texas and Georgia the price of gasoline was below $3.2.The United States is facing high inflation and growing fuel prices, which the current administration has been battling by releasing reserves. Biden has blamed Russia and Saudi Arabia, as well as US fuel and energy companies for the price hike, threatening to impose an additional tax on excess profits if the prices are not reduced.
Biden's US Gas Price Figures 20% Lower Than Figures of Automobile Association

18:12 GMT 06.11.2022 (Updated: 18:14 GMT 06.11.2022)
Gasoline prices are displayed at a gas station in Vernon Hills, Ill., Friday, April 1, 2022.
Gasoline prices are displayed at a gas station in Vernon Hills, Ill., Friday, April 1, 2022.
© AP Photo / Nam Y. Huh
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - US President Joe Biden said on Sunday that the price of gasoline at the pump is currently $3.19 per gallon, which is almost 20% lower than the figures of the American Automobile Association (AAA), which publishes daily US gas prices.
"Right now, the most common price at gas stations across the country is $3.19 per gallon. That's progress," Biden said on Twitter.
However, the association's Sunday data showed that the average gas price stood at $3.8 per gallon, 19% more than what was announced by the president.
According to AAA figures, out of all US states only in Texas and Georgia the price of gasoline was below $3.2.
The United States is facing high inflation and growing fuel prices, which the current administration has been battling by releasing reserves. Biden has blamed Russia and Saudi Arabia, as well as US fuel and energy companies for the price hike, threatening to impose an additional tax on excess profits if the prices are not reduced.
