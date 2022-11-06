https://sputniknews.com/20221106/biden-scholz-discuss-ukraine-china-white-house-1103838755.html

Biden, Scholz Discuss Ukraine, China - White House

Biden, Scholz Discuss Ukraine, China - White House

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - US President Joe Biden has discussed the situation in Ukraine, as well as China, in a phone call with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz. 06.11.2022, Sputnik International

2022-11-06T21:55+0000

2022-11-06T21:55+0000

2022-11-06T21:55+0000

world

joe biden

olaf scholz

phone call

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/09/15/1101041052_0:0:2829:1592_1920x0_80_0_0_b4526ff60a22c82f07424b9d672ae97b.jpg

"The leaders discussed the Chancellor’s recent trip to the People’s Republic of China and affirmed their shared commitment to upholding the rules-based international order, human rights, and fair trade practices," the White House said on Sunday.White House Strategic Communications Coordinator John Kirby said on Friday, commenting on Chancellor Olaf Scholz's one-day visit to Beijing, that the United States respects Germany's right to manage its relations with China in its own way.Biden and Scholz also discussed the situation in Ukraine on Sunday.Russian senior officials, including Russian President Vladimir Putin, have on many occasions repeated that Moscow is not planning to use nuclear weapons in Ukraine.The new version of the Russian nuclear doctrine contains a postulate of no first use of nuclear weapons, which means that the deployment of Russian nuclear forces for a preventive strike is ruled out.

https://sputniknews.com/20221103/west-using-nuclear-weapons-provocation-to-drum-up-anti-russia-coalition---security-council-head-1103610324.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

joe biden, olaf scholz, phone call