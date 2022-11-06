International
Data sharing - Sputnik International, 1920
Viral
Find the latest viral stories, photos and videos at Sputnik!
https://sputniknews.com/20221106/alex-ovechkin-sets-new-nhl-record-for-most-goals-with-single-team-1103823579.html
Alex Ovechkin Sets New NHL Record for Most Goals With Single Team
Alex Ovechkin Sets New NHL Record for Most Goals With Single Team
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian ice hockey player and captain of the Washington Capitals team Alexander Ovechkin broke the record for the most goals scored with one... 06.11.2022, Sputnik International
2022-11-06T04:59+0000
2022-11-06T04:59+0000
viral
sport
alexander ovechkin
hockey
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0b/06/1103823430_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_5e3f792697f7551ec74226e71454952b.jpg
Ovechkin, 37, scored his 787th goal in the game against the Arizona Coyotes on Saturday, thus surpassing the legendary Gordie Howe for most goals with a single team.Ovechkin has played less than 18 full NHL seasons. On Thursday, he tied Howe’s record, scoring the Capitals’ only goal in the game against the Detroit Red Wings, which ended with Howe’s old team winning 3-1.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0b/06/1103823430_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_65bdbf192590d17a59c1f2e010c851b9.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
sport, alexander ovechkin, hockey
sport, alexander ovechkin, hockey

Alex Ovechkin Sets New NHL Record for Most Goals With Single Team

04:59 GMT 06.11.2022
© Sputnik / Grigory Sysoev / Go to the mediabankAlexander Ovechkin
Alexander Ovechkin - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.11.2022
© Sputnik / Grigory Sysoev
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian ice hockey player and captain of the Washington Capitals team Alexander Ovechkin broke the record for the most goals scored with one franchise in National Hockey League (NHL) history.
Ovechkin, 37, scored his 787th goal in the game against the Arizona Coyotes on Saturday, thus surpassing the legendary Gordie Howe for most goals with a single team.
"Ovechkin passed Gordie Howe, who scored 786 goals in 1,687 games over 25 seasons with the Detroit Red Wings from 1946-1971. Ovechkin reached the milestone in his 1,287th game with the Capitals, who selected him with the No. 1 pick in the 2004 NHL Draft," NHL said in a Saturday release.
Ovechkin has played less than 18 full NHL seasons. On Thursday, he tied Howe’s record, scoring the Capitals’ only goal in the game against the Detroit Red Wings, which ended with Howe’s old team winning 3-1.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала