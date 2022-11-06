https://sputniknews.com/20221106/alex-ovechkin-sets-new-nhl-record-for-most-goals-with-single-team-1103823579.html

Alex Ovechkin Sets New NHL Record for Most Goals With Single Team

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian ice hockey player and captain of the Washington Capitals team Alexander Ovechkin broke the record for the most goals scored with one... 06.11.2022, Sputnik International

Ovechkin, 37, scored his 787th goal in the game against the Arizona Coyotes on Saturday, thus surpassing the legendary Gordie Howe for most goals with a single team.Ovechkin has played less than 18 full NHL seasons. On Thursday, he tied Howe’s record, scoring the Capitals’ only goal in the game against the Detroit Red Wings, which ended with Howe’s old team winning 3-1.

