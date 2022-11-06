https://sputniknews.com/20221106/african-activists-have-high-demands-but-low-expectations-from-cop27-1103825750.html

African Activists Have High Demands But Low Expectations From COP27

African activists have called on COP27 participants to help African countries finance adapting to climate change and making the transition to renewable energy sources, but have expressed little hope.“For COP27 to be the 'African COP', the needs, voices, and priorities of the African people need to be reflected in the outcome of the negotiations," Kenyan climate activist Elizabeth Wathuti told an American news agency.Governments and activists from African countries have repeatedly called on the Global North to take responsibility for its lion's share contribution to negative climate change and compensate for the damage.However, developed countries continue to fall short of climate finance pledges, while activists are sounding the alarm, noting that necessary funding is only growing.“The $100 billion promised is no longer enough. There needs to be additional financing," Ugandan activist Vanessa Nakate said, referring to the $100 billion-per-year pledge made by the UN, that is already two years late and has yet to be met.However, not all African activists continue to pin their hopes on EU assistance; some of them have already abandoned any expectations.“Why should we beg the polluters for answers and money when we know so well they will not provide it and if they do, it will be in the form of a loan?'' asked Hounaidat Abdouroihamane, an activist from the Comoros Islands.Africa, despite accounting for only two or three percent of anthropomorphic global emissions, is the region worst hit by the aftermaths of climate change .Years of bad rainy seasons in the Horn of Africa have resulted in a deadly draught, which has been named by UNICEF one of the worst climate-related emergencies of the last 40 years”.People facing the draught are being forced to leave their homes in search of food and water, putting their health and safety at risk.The draught, by undermining water and food security, causes famine and increases the spread of water-borne diseases.

