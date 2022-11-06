https://sputniknews.com/20221106/africa-needs-funding-to-face-climate-change-risks-brought-on-by-g20-states---cop27-head-1103836330.html

Africa Needs Funding to Face Climate Change Risks Brought on by G20 States - COP27 Head

Africa Needs Funding to Face Climate Change Risks Brought on by G20 States - COP27 Head

SHARM EL SHEIKH, Egypt (Sputnik) - African nations require additional funding to confront the negative effects of climate change given that their populations...

The annual climate conference kicked off in the Red Sea resort city of Sharm El Sheikh earlier in the day, with Shoukry formally elected as the COP27 president."Indeed, African countries suffer greatly from the effects of climate change without being major contributors to this problem," Shoukry told a press conference.According to the official, African countries need assistance to adapt to climate change, and it is important to provide them with modern technological solutions and funding to mitigate the negative effects of the rising global temperatures.Simon Stiell, the executive secretary of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, pointed out that the G20 nations are the main contributors to the problem, accounting for as much as 80% of emissions."It’s important that parties cooperate… But where there is no collaboration in terms of national obligations [to cut CO2 emissions], all parties know what they need to do," Stiell stressed.On November 7 and 8, more than 120 heads of state will speak at the Climate Implementation Summit as part of COP27 and take part in six round table discussions.

