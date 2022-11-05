https://sputniknews.com/20221105/wreckage-of-crashed-helicopter-found-in-southern-italy-7-people-believed-to-be-dead-1103821675.html

Wreckage of Crashed Helicopter Found in Southern Italy, 7 People Believed to be Dead

Seven people are feared to be dead following a helicopter crash in southern Italy. The helicopter was flying from Italy's Tremiti Islands to the mainland when... 05.11.2022, Sputnik International

Rescue services in Italy found the wreckage of a helicopter in the southern region of Apulia near the town of Apricena, the vice-president of the region, Raffaele Piemontese, said on Saturday, adding that seven people were on board the helicopter.Earlier in the day, the media reported that the Agusta A109 helicopter of the local transport company disappeared from the radar. The helicopter had two crew members and five passengers on board, including a 13-year-old girl. Four tourists from Slovenia were victims in the crash. According to a spokeswoman for the Foggia police, the cause of the accident remains unknown, however she did note that the weather conditions were poor. The nationalities of the other victims remains unclear. The spokeswoman insinuated that an investigation may be under way as police work to access the wreckage, Irish public media reported. "On board the helicopter were seven people who all lost their lives. It is a terrible moment that leaves us dismayed," Michele Emiliano, the president of Apulia, said on Facebook.The Tremiti Islands, or the Isole Diomedee, are located in the Adriatic Sea just north of the Gargano Peninsula. They are a part of the Foggia Province and were used as a penal colony but are now considered a popular tourist destination and draw crowds of over 100,000 visitors a year. The islands are accessible by ferry or by helicopter through the San Domino Heliport which is located on the largest of the Tremiti Islands.

