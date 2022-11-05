https://sputniknews.com/20221105/weekly-news-wrap-up-assange-attorneys-sue-cia--pompeo-ethiopia-cease-fire-lula-beats-bolsonaro-1103802868.html

Weekly News Wrap-up; Assange Attorneys Sue CIA & Pompeo; Ethiopia Cease Fire; Lula Beats Bolsonaro

Attorneys and journalists who visited Julian Assange are suing the CIA and Mike Pompeo for violating their constitutional rights. 05.11.2022, Sputnik International

Jon Jeter, journalist, and author, joins us to discuss this week's important news stories. The TPLF, on the verge of annihilation, elected to agree to a ceasefire with the Ethiopian government. Also, the US is moving to invade Haiti and leftist Lula De Silva has won the presidency in Brazil.Dr. Jack Rasmus, professor of Economics and Politics at St. Mary's College in California, joins us to discuss the economy. Progressive economists are pushing back against Federal Reserve rate increases arguing that it will cause massive unemployment and hardship for the working class.Scott Ritter, former UN weapon inspector in Iraq, joins us to discuss his latest article on the Ukraine conflict. Scott argues that the battle lines are clearly drawn between the neocon vision of world hegemony and a Eurasian centered world order that envisions multipolarity, independence, and national sovereignty.Jim Kavanagh, writer at thepolemicist.net and CounterPunch, and Niko House, political activist, independent journalist, and podcaster, joins us to discuss this week's important news stories. The FBI has asked the courts to allow a period of 66 years before they must release the information contained in Seth Rich's laptop. Also, President Biden's ultra hawkish foreing policy is sinking his party and Ukraine and Attorneys and journalists who visited Julian Assange are suing the CIA and Mike Pompeo for violating their constitutional rights.Ajamu Baraka, 2016 US vice presidential candidate for the Green Party, and Dr. Colin Campbell, DC Senior News Correspondent, join us to discuss this week's important news stories. The US is manufacturing a crisis in Haiti to justify an invasion. Also, the TPLF has agreed to a ceasefire and Lula De Silva has won the office of the Presidency in Brazil.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik

