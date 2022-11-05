https://sputniknews.com/20221105/un-rights-chief-urges-elon-musk-to-ensure-human-rights-respected-at-twitter-1103821806.html

UN Rights Chief Urges Elon Musk to Ensure Human Rights Respected at Twitter

UN Rights Chief Urges Elon Musk to Ensure Human Rights Respected at Twitter

Musk first began buying shares of Twitter in January of 2022. By April he became the company's largest shareholder, owning 9.1% of the company. By late October... 05.11.2022, Sputnik International

On October 27, new owner of Twitter Elon Musk, 51, reportedly began mass layoffs which included CFO Ned Segal, as well as the Head of Legal, Policy and Trust Vijaya Gadde and General Counsel Sean Edgett. Musk had seemingly criticized Gadde and insinuated that the company's former top lawyer had a "left wing bias". The Tesla mogul has been open about his plans for Twitter for some time, and had publicly promised to restore free speech to the platform. Musk's conservative criticism of Gadde prompted Twitter users to invite Musk to fire her, with those Tweets using racist language to degrade the former attorney who was born in India. But in an open letter to advertisers, who Musk worried about scaring off from the platform after it was suggested that he, Twitter co-founder Jack Dorset, and investors would move away from advertising, Musk seemed to simultaneously promise a balance between a "common digital town square, where a wide range of beliefs can be debated in a healthy manner" without allowing the social media platform to descend into a "free-for-all hellscape".

