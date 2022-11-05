https://sputniknews.com/20221105/this-isnt-the-kind-of-democracy-people-were-looking-for-1103802567.html
This Isn't the Kind of Democracy People Were Looking For
the backstory
This isn't the Kind of Democracy People Were Looking For.
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Paul Pelosi being released from the hospital, and Republicans saying they will end funding for Ukraine in 2023.
Wyatt Reed - Digital Media Producer with Sputnik | Russia has Commented on the Liz Truss Hack, Christopher Donnelly, and Some Republicans are Calling for PeaceTed Rall - Political Cartoonist, Syndicated Columnist | Is Democracy at Stake ?, Understanding New Yorkers, and The PercentageIn the first hour, Lee spoke with Wyatt Reed about the fallout from the Liz Truss hack, Kyrie Irving being used as a distraction, and British spies in Ukraine. Wyatt discussed the reports of British intelligence training Ukrainians on terrorist attacks and the lack of media coverage on the Liz Truss phone hack. Wyatt talked about the international collusion of censorship and independent journalism.In the second hour, Lee spoke with Ted Rall about the polls for the 2022 midterms, Tucker Carlson, and American Democracy. Ted criticized the messaging for the Democrats in the 2022 midterms and Tucker Carlson being an antiwar media figure. Ted spoke about the history of contested elections in America and America's history of over throwing democratic countries.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik
This Isn't the Kind of Democracy People Were Looking For
04:58 GMT 05.11.2022 (Updated: 10:00 GMT 05.11.2022)
On today’s episode of The Backstory, host Lee Stranahan discussed current events including Paul Pelosi being released from the hospital, and Republicans saying they will end funding for Ukraine in 2023.
Wyatt Reed - Digital Media Producer with Sputnik | Russia has Commented on the Liz Truss Hack, Christopher Donnelly, and Some Republicans are Calling for Peace
Ted Rall - Political Cartoonist, Syndicated Columnist | Is Democracy at Stake ?, Understanding New Yorkers, and The Percentage
In the first hour, Lee spoke with Wyatt Reed about the fallout from the Liz Truss hack, Kyrie Irving being used as a distraction, and British spies in Ukraine. Wyatt discussed the reports of British intelligence training Ukrainians on terrorist attacks and the lack of media coverage on the Liz Truss phone hack. Wyatt talked about the international collusion of censorship and independent journalism.
In the second hour, Lee spoke with Ted Rall about the polls for the 2022 midterms, Tucker Carlson, and American Democracy. Ted criticized the messaging for the Democrats in the 2022 midterms and Tucker Carlson being an antiwar media figure. Ted spoke about the history of contested elections in America and America's history of over throwing democratic countries.
