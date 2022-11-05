International
Suspect Responsible for Deadly Fire in Club in Russia's Kostroma Arrested
Suspect Responsible for Deadly Fire in Club in Russia's Kostroma Arrested
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The police of the Russian city of Kostroma said on Saturday that they had arrested a suspect responsible for a deadly fire at a local... 05.11.2022
The fire erupted overnight at a popular nightclub and restaurant in Kostroma and spread over 3,500 square meters (37,670 square feet). According to the Russian Emergencies Ministry, 250 people were evacuated from the building. According to the preliminary data, 13 people died, four more were injured.The police added that the suspect was handed over to the local investigating authorities. A criminal case has been launched.
Suspect Responsible for Deadly Fire in Club in Russia's Kostroma Arrested

12:16 GMT 05.11.2022
Aftermath of a deadly blaze in the Russian city of Kostroma, which claimed at least 13 lives on November 5, 2022.
© Sputnik / Olga Evtushkova
/
Go to the mediabank
