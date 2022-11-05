https://sputniknews.com/20221105/suspect-responsible-for-deadly-fire-in-club-in-russias-kostroma-arrested-1103815178.html

Suspect Responsible for Deadly Fire in Club in Russia's Kostroma Arrested

Suspect Responsible for Deadly Fire in Club in Russia's Kostroma Arrested

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The police of the Russian city of Kostroma said on Saturday that they had arrested a suspect responsible for a deadly fire at a local... 05.11.2022, Sputnik International

2022-11-05T12:16+0000

2022-11-05T12:16+0000

2022-11-05T12:16+0000

russia

russia

kostroma

fire

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0b/05/1103815006_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_ba574a96e2a0c44ddbd5fcb2a9afa236.jpg

The fire erupted overnight at a popular nightclub and restaurant in Kostroma and spread over 3,500 square meters (37,670 square feet). According to the Russian Emergencies Ministry, 250 people were evacuated from the building. According to the preliminary data, 13 people died, four more were injured.The police added that the suspect was handed over to the local investigating authorities. A criminal case has been launched.

russia

kostroma

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia, kostroma, fire