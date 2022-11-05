'Soros People' Likely Helped Orchestrate 'Controlled Demolition of America', Activist Says
© AP Photo / Francois MoriGeorge Soros, Founder and Chairman of the Open Society Foundations listens to the conference after his speech entitled "How to save the European Union" as he attends the European Council On Foreign Relations Annual Council Meeting in Paris, Tuesday, May 29, 2018
Describing the people of the "Soros organization" as "extremely intelligent and proficient", one US activist insisted that these people also "passionately hate America."
With the midterm elections in the United States just around the corner, the Biden administration has found itself under fire from critics who are none too pleased with how the US government has been handling things both at home and abroad since January 2021.
Some of these critics, however, argue that things may be more complicated and that Joe Biden is not the real mastermind behind the recent shifts in US politics.
One such critic, US national pro-family group MassResistance head Brian Camenker, argued that Biden signed “dozens of extensively radical executive orders” after being sworn in, and that the Biden administration sought to populate the federal government and judiciary with “hundreds (probably thousands) of the most extreme anti-American people imaginable.”
“US foreign policy, including the hideous abandonment in Afghanistan and unhinged Ukrainian response, has clearly been coordinated to weaken America and strengthen our enemies,” Camenker lamented in an article published in a US online magazine. “Our military is being emasculated — and proselytized to consider patriotic Americans as the enemy.”
He also bashed Biden’s policy on immigration, describing it as welcoming millions of illegal aliens to “swarm” across the US southern border, and insisted that the so-called “green new deal” promoted by the White House effectively paralyzes the transportation system in the US and causes “crippling inflation never seen in this country before.”
“As many have observed, it's a controlled demolition of America,” Camenker lamented.
He argued, however, that no one can possibly believe Joe Biden actually planned or ordered “any of this,” let alone that the POTUS “even knows any details about it,” and pointed out that Republican politicians seem keen to “beat up” on Biden but at the same time appear reluctant to publicly ask “the obvious question: who is really doing all of this, using Biden as a mindless front man?”
“This has all the fingerprints of the Soros organization,” Camenker claimed. “The people there are extremely intelligent and proficient, they passionately hate America, they've been leading up to this for several decades, and they have access to untold wealth and influence. Everything mentioned above is something they are more than capable of organizing and carrying out.”
Camenker further insisted that it is a priority to expose the “shadow government” he claims is running things in the United States, and to try and drive them out.
“Seeing what is happening now (and learning from the past), it is not an exaggeration to say that we are all on a freight train headed to hell,” he warned. “If we don't derail it soon, there will eventually be no turning back.”
During the past several months, the Biden administration has been facing criticism in the United States over a variety of issues, including the White House's handling of the border crisis and of the US withdrawal from Afghanistan, as well as inflation and rising fuel prices.