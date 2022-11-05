https://sputniknews.com/20221105/soros-people-likely-helped-orchestrate-controlled-demolition-of-america-activist-says-1103816030.html

'Soros People' Likely Helped Orchestrate 'Controlled Demolition of America', Activist Says

Describing the people of the "Soros organization" as "extremely intelligent and proficient", one US activist insisted that these people also "passionately hate... 05.11.2022, Sputnik International

With the midterm elections in the United States just around the corner, the Biden administration has found itself under fire from critics who are none too pleased with how the US government has been handling things both at home and abroad since January 2021.Some of these critics, however, argue that things may be more complicated and that Joe Biden is not the real mastermind behind the recent shifts in US politics.One such critic, US national pro-family group MassResistance head Brian Camenker, argued that Biden signed “dozens of extensively radical executive orders” after being sworn in, and that the Biden administration sought to populate the federal government and judiciary with “hundreds (probably thousands) of the most extreme anti-American people imaginable.”He also bashed Biden’s policy on immigration, describing it as welcoming millions of illegal aliens to “swarm” across the US southern border, and insisted that the so-called “green new deal” promoted by the White House effectively paralyzes the transportation system in the US and causes “crippling inflation never seen in this country before.”He argued, however, that no one can possibly believe Joe Biden actually planned or ordered “any of this,” let alone that the POTUS “even knows any details about it,” and pointed out that Republican politicians seem keen to “beat up” on Biden but at the same time appear reluctant to publicly ask “the obvious question: who is really doing all of this, using Biden as a mindless front man?”Camenker further insisted that it is a priority to expose the “shadow government” he claims is running things in the United States, and to try and drive them out.“Seeing what is happening now (and learning from the past), it is not an exaggeration to say that we are all on a freight train headed to hell,” he warned. “If we don't derail it soon, there will eventually be no turning back.”During the past several months, the Biden administration has been facing criticism in the United States over a variety of issues, including the White House's handling of the border crisis and of the US withdrawal from Afghanistan, as well as inflation and rising fuel prices.

