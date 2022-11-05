https://sputniknews.com/20221105/russias-gru-called-aquarium-as-it-has-good-view-of-what-is-happening-in-world-veteran-1103804520.html

Russia's GRU Called 'Aquarium' as It Has Good View of What Is Happening in World: Veteran

Russia's GRU Called 'Aquarium' as It Has Good View of What Is Happening in World: Veteran

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Main Directorate of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Russia, commonly known by the abbreviation GRU, was called the "Aquarium"...

Viktor Suvorov, a former Soviet GRU officer and a Russian fiction and non-fiction writer, called GRU the "Aquarium" for the first time in his partly-autobiographical book "Aquarium: the Career and Defection of a Soviet Military Spy," published in 1985.On November 5, Russia celebrates Military Intelligence Day, a professional holiday commemorating the establishment of the Registration Office coordinating intelligence agencies of the Red Army.

