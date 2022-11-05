https://sputniknews.com/20221105/russia-ready-to-provide-weapon-samples-to-zimbabwes-museum-1103809781.html

Russia Ready to Provide Weapon Samples to Zimbabwe's Museum

Russia Ready to Provide Weapon Samples to Zimbabwe's Museum

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia is willing to provide samples of weapons, documents and other artifacts to Zimbabwe's Museum of African Liberation that is being... 05.11.2022, Sputnik International

2022-11-05T09:02+0000

2022-11-05T09:02+0000

2022-11-05T09:02+0000

africa

russia

zimbabwe

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0a/09/1101646505_0:138:2255:1406_1920x0_80_0_0_6c711c38b239dbade558d6a9a12a73c6.jpg

The diplomat noted that a monument to the victory of the Soviet Union in the Great Patriotic War would be erected at the request of the Zimbabwean side.The Museum of African Liberation is being built in Harare on the territory of over 100 hectares (247 acres). Its construction began in 2020 and is expected to be completed in 2023. A number of artifacts from other countries including China and Cuba will also be in the exhibition, according to the Russian diplomat.The project of the museum is also supervised by the speaker of the upper chamber of the Russian parliament, Valentina Matvienko, who discussed it with the Zimbabwean president in June.

russia

zimbabwe

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia, zimbabwe