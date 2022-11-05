Prosecution Refuses to Release Police Footage Linked to Attack on Nancy Pelosi's Husband
The husband of the House speaker was attacked with a hammer at his California home last week, and was subsequently hospitalized.
San Francisco prosecutors refuse to release police bodycam and surveillance videos from the home of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, where her husband Paul Pelosi survived a vicious attack by a home intruder last month.
"Mr. Pelosi opened the door, they were both holding a hammer and the police observed Mr. DePape pull that hammer away and then strike Mr. Pelosi,' District Attorney Brooke Jenkins said on Thursday. That is the most that we're going to say at this point. Our job is not to try this case in the public or in the press. It's to try it in a courtroom."
He did not elaborate further on the reasons behind the decision not to share the footage with the general public.
The incident occurred last Friday, when a man, later identified as Canadian national David DePape, entered the residence, so Paul Pelosi dialed 911. Police officers who arrived at the scene, found the two men struggling, and saw DePape striking Pelosi in the head with the hammer. Reports also suggest that the man was looking for the House speaker herself.
© AFP 2022 / ANGELA WEISSIn this file photo taken on April 23, 2019, US Speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi (R) and husband Paul Pelosi arrive for the Time 100 Gala at Lincoln Center in New York.
According to an affidavit, DePape called Nancy Pelosi the ”‘leader of the pack’ of lies told by the Democratic Party”, and wanted to take her hostage. He also shared intentions to break her kneecaps if she had told him any lies, the document suggests.
Now, he faces federal charges of assault and attempted kidnapping of a US official or their family member with intent to retaliate on account of their duties - on which he pleaded not guilty. In addition, authorities stated he was residing in the country illegally, so he would be deported after the case is resolved.