Prosecution Refuses to Release Police Footage Linked to Attack on Nancy Pelosi's Husband

The husband of the House speaker was attacked with a hammer at his California home last week, and was subsequently hospitalized. 05.11.2022, Sputnik International

San Francisco prosecutors refuse to release police bodycam and surveillance videos from the home of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, where her husband Paul Pelosi survived a vicious attack by a home intruder last month. He did not elaborate further on the reasons behind the decision not to share the footage with the general public.The incident occurred last Friday, when a man, later identified as Canadian national David DePape, entered the residence, so Paul Pelosi dialed 911. Police officers who arrived at the scene, found the two men struggling, and saw DePape striking Pelosi in the head with the hammer. Reports also suggest that the man was looking for the House speaker herself.According to an affidavit, DePape called Nancy Pelosi the ”‘leader of the pack’ of lies told by the Democratic Party”, and wanted to take her hostage. He also shared intentions to break her kneecaps if she had told him any lies, the document suggests.Now, he faces federal charges of assault and attempted kidnapping of a US official or their family member with intent to retaliate on account of their duties - on which he pleaded not guilty. In addition, authorities stated he was residing in the country illegally, so he would be deported after the case is resolved.

