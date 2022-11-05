https://sputniknews.com/20221105/new-head-of-french-national-rally-party-elected-reports-say-1103819955.html

New Head of French National Rally Party Elected as Marine Le Pen Steps Down, Reports Say

New Head of French National Rally Party Elected as Marine Le Pen Steps Down, Reports Say

PARIS (Sputnik) - Jordan Bardella has been elected as the new chairman of the French National Rally party, led by Marine Le Pen since 2011, French media... 05.11.2022, Sputnik International

2022-11-05T15:15+0000

2022-11-05T15:15+0000

2022-11-05T15:16+0000

world

marine le pen

france

national rally

europe

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/0b/05/1103819717_0:19:3571:2028_1920x0_80_0_0_172a8439396e871206a56d3b410492be.jpg

According to the results of the vote, 27-year-old Bardella, the acting head of the party, won after gaining 84.84% of the votes, while his opponent, Louis Aliot, got 15.16%, the reports said.Later in the day, Le Pen said that her resignation as party chairman didn't mean she was leaving the party.She added that the party "has won the ideological battle."At the end of June, Le Pen said that she was stepping down as the leader of her National Rally party as she would head the parliamentary group of the faction in the French National Assembly.Bardella replaced Le Pen as party leader during the 2022 French presidential campaign.In 2012, at the age of 16, Bardella joined Le Pen’s party, and in 2014 headed National Rally organization in the department of Seine-Saint-Denis, becoming the youngest regional leader of the party.In September 2017, he joined Le Pen's campaign headquarters for the presidential election. Since 2019, Bardella has been a member of the European Parliament.

france

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

marine le pen, france, national rally, europe