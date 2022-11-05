International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 25.02.2022
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
https://sputniknews.com/20221105/nato-secretary-general-says-russia-unlikely-to-use-nuclear-arms-in-ukraine-1103815914.html
NATO Secretary General Says Russia Unlikely to Use Nuclear Arms in Ukraine
NATO Secretary General Says Russia Unlikely to Use Nuclear Arms in Ukraine
ANKARA (Sputnik) - NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Saturday that the chance of Russia using nuclear weapons in Ukraine was small, though the... 05.11.2022, Sputnik International
2022-11-05T12:52+0000
2022-11-05T12:52+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
nato
ukraine
russia
jens stoltenberg
nuclear weapons
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107660/98/1076609864_0:224:1140:865_1920x0_80_0_0_2e6fce757dcd030cd69ed73ee0a68abe.jpg
The risk that Russia would use nuclear weapons in Ukraine was low, but the alliance was very serious about it, as the consequences of a nuclear attack would be devastating, Stoltenberg told the Turkish NTV broadcaster, adding that Russia's position on the use of nuclear arms remained unchanged.The secretary general added that NATO wanted to make it clear that there would be no winners in a nuclear war as he condemned Russia for "irresponsible" and "dangerous" behavior.Earlier in the week, the Russian Foreign Ministry issued a statement, where it said that Russia's policy in nuclear deterrence was guided by the postulate of the inadmissibility of a nuclear war in which there could be no winners.Last week, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Russia had never said anything "proactively" regarding its use of nuclear weapons, noting that speculations about Moscow's alleged nuclear threats were used by the West to influence countries that have a more friendly attitude toward Russia.
ukraine
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107660/98/1076609864_0:114:1140:969_1920x0_80_0_0_4cf2e90e18b42919f1ec45d701d179a3.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
nato, ukraine, russia, jens stoltenberg, nuclear weapons
nato, ukraine, russia, jens stoltenberg, nuclear weapons

NATO Secretary General Says Russia Unlikely to Use Nuclear Arms in Ukraine

12:52 GMT 05.11.2022
CC BY-SA 2.0 / The Official CTBTO Photostream / Nuclear TestThe detonation of a 23-kiloton nuclear bomb XX-34 BADGER as part of the Operation Upshot-Knothole nuclear testing programme at the Nevada Test Site in April 1953.
The detonation of a 23-kiloton nuclear bomb XX-34 BADGER as part of the Operation Upshot-Knothole nuclear testing programme at the Nevada Test Site in April 1953. - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.11.2022
CC BY-SA 2.0 / The Official CTBTO Photostream / Nuclear Test
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
ANKARA (Sputnik) - NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Saturday that the chance of Russia using nuclear weapons in Ukraine was small, though the bloc was taking this issue seriously.
The risk that Russia would use nuclear weapons in Ukraine was low, but the alliance was very serious about it, as the consequences of a nuclear attack would be devastating, Stoltenberg told the Turkish NTV broadcaster, adding that Russia's position on the use of nuclear arms remained unchanged.
The secretary general added that NATO wanted to make it clear that there would be no winners in a nuclear war as he condemned Russia for "irresponsible" and "dangerous" behavior.
Earlier in the week, the Russian Foreign Ministry issued a statement, where it said that Russia's policy in nuclear deterrence was guided by the postulate of the inadmissibility of a nuclear war in which there could be no winners.
© JOHN THYSNATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg gestures as he speaks during a joint press conference with Ukraine's Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration after their bilateral meeting at the NATO headquarters in Brussels on January 10, 2022.
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg gestures as he speaks during a joint press conference with Ukraine's Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration after their bilateral meeting at the NATO headquarters in Brussels on January 10, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.11.2022
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg gestures as he speaks during a joint press conference with Ukraine's Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration after their bilateral meeting at the NATO headquarters in Brussels on January 10, 2022.
© JOHN THYS
Last week, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Russia had never said anything "proactively" regarding its use of nuclear weapons, noting that speculations about Moscow's alleged nuclear threats were used by the West to influence countries that have a more friendly attitude toward Russia.
World
Business
Opinion
Science & Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала