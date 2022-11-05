LIVE UPDATES: Air Raid Sirens Go Off Across Ukraine, Authorities Say

White House Confirms Security Advisor Sullivan Visited Kiev to Discuss $400Mln Aid Package

US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan visited Kiev to discuss a new $400 million security aid package with Ukrainian officials, White House National Security Council spokesperson Adrienne Watson confirmed on Friday, following reports of the trip by US media.

“National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, Head of the Office of the President Andriy Yermak, Minister of Defense Reznikov, and others in Kyiv today to underscore the United States’ steadfast support to Ukraine and its people as they defend their sovereignty and territorial integrity. To that end, Mr. Sullivan announced an additional $400 million security assistance package,” Watson said in a statement.

The new package, revealed by the Pentagon earlier on Friday, includes refurbished T-72 tanks and “Phoenix Ghost” drone systems among other defense equipment.

Sullivan also affirmed the continued provision of economic and humanitarian assistance to Ukraine and ongoing efforts with partners to impose costs on Russia for its special military operation, the statement said.