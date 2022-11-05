International
Russian Precision Strikes on Ukraine
On 10 October, Russia conducted precision strikes against Ukrainian infrastructure, which was later confirmed by the country's President Vladimir Putin. The strikes came in the wake of a terrorist attack against the Russian Crimean Bridge by the Ukrainian special services.
LIVE UPDATES: Air Raid Sirens Go Off Across Ukraine, Authorities Say
LIVE UPDATES: Air Raid Sirens Go Off Across Ukraine, Authorities Say
Precision strikes against Ukrainian infrastructure have been carried out by Russia since October 10 (two days after the terrorist attack on the Crimean... 05.11.2022, Sputnik International
russian precision strikes on ukraine
russia
ukraine
russian military operation in ukraine, russian strikes in ukraine, crimean bridge, grain deal, russia-ukraine grain deal, nord stream explosion, war in ukraine
russian military operation in ukraine, russian strikes in ukraine, crimean bridge, grain deal, russia-ukraine grain deal, nord stream explosion, war in ukraine
LIVE UPDATES: Air Raid Sirens Go Off Across Ukraine, Authorities Say

04:40 GMT 05.11.2022 (Updated: 05:20 GMT 05.11.2022)
Precision strikes against Ukrainian infrastructure have been carried out by Russia since October 10 (two days after the terrorist attack on the Crimean Bridge).
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on November 1 that about 40% of Ukraine's energy infrastructure had been damaged as a result of these strikes, leading to mass blackouts throughout the country. Ukraine has introduced rolling blackouts to repair the energy grid ahead of winter.
Russian President Vladimir Putin told Russia's Security Council on October 10 that Russia had launched retaliatory strikes using precision-guided weapons against Ukrainian infrastructure, in response to the crimes committed by Kiev against the Russian civilian infrastructure. Putin condemned the bombing of the Kerch Strait Bridge, also known as the Crimean Bridge, that took place on October 8, saying that such a terror act cannot be left without retaliation.
Follow Sputnik's live coverage to learn more!
05:20 GMT 05.11.2022
White House Confirms Security Advisor Sullivan Visited Kiev to Discuss $400Mln Aid Package
US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan visited Kiev to discuss a new $400 million security aid package with Ukrainian officials, White House National Security Council spokesperson Adrienne Watson confirmed on Friday, following reports of the trip by US media.
“National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, Head of the Office of the President Andriy Yermak, Minister of Defense Reznikov, and others in Kyiv today to underscore the United States’ steadfast support to Ukraine and its people as they defend their sovereignty and territorial integrity. To that end, Mr. Sullivan announced an additional $400 million security assistance package,” Watson said in a statement.
The new package, revealed by the Pentagon earlier on Friday, includes refurbished T-72 tanks and “Phoenix Ghost” drone systems among other defense equipment.
Sullivan also affirmed the continued provision of economic and humanitarian assistance to Ukraine and ongoing efforts with partners to impose costs on Russia for its special military operation, the statement said.
04:42 GMT 05.11.2022
Air Raid Alert Announced Across Ukraine
Air raid warnings were issued in several Ukrainian regions late on Friday night, according to air raid data from the country’s Ministry of Digital Transformation.
Air raid sirens went off overnight in the Ukrainian regions of Ternopol, Khmelnitsky, Kharkov, Nikolayev, Cherkassy, Poltava, Dnepropetrovsk, as well as the Ukraine-controlled part of Kherson.
